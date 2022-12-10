‘Stay vigilant’: Moscow police prepare for commencement, address harassment concerns

Mia Maldonado
·2 min read
Angela Palermo/apalermo@idahostatesman.com

Nearly one month after four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home, Moscow police are reminding the public to stay vigilant this commencement weekend.

Police have still not identified a suspect or the weapon used in the attacks that killed U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

In a news update Friday, Moscow police said they remain working with the FBI to process tips related to a white Hyundai Elantra. Police said they are still looking to speak to those in the vehicle, who they believe could have information related to the homicides.

With the University of Idaho’s winter commencement ceremony taking place Saturday, the Moscow Police Department said it expects an influx of visitors in town. The department said it has plans with Idaho State Police to provide additional security throughout the city and at the U of I campus.

“As always, we want to remind the public to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and communicate with family and friends as you travel,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Moscow police address harassment, misinformation concerns

On Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said investigators are monitoring online activity related to the case and have seen misinformation, harassment and threatening behavior toward “potentially involved parties.”

Fry said anyone engaging in threats or harassment, either online or in person, could face criminal charges.

Additionally, Fry urged the public to not rely on online speculation.

“We’re the official source of information,” Fry said. “We want people to pay attention to what we’re putting out there because that is accurate information. Anything that comes from other sources is either rumor or speculation and we want to put an end to that as soon as possible.”

Calls to the Moscow Police Department’s tipline will be forwarded to an FBI call center. To contact the tipline at 208-883-7180, tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

