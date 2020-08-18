Should they stay or should they go? UNC students in Chapel Hill try to make sense of coronavirus cancellations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — First they came to campus, ready to begin classes after the University of North Carolina said the coronavirus would not stop in-person learning here.

Then, after just one week, the virus took hold. And regular classes were halted, leaving students to face yet another state of confusion caused by COVID-19.

It's part of the latest national problem caused by the virus. College campuses around the U.S. are scrambling to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars.

Students at Chapel Hill, the majority wearing masks when possible, jogged, ate dinner with friends and planned their next steps on Monday evening. That’s where things got confusing. The announcement earlier in the day had an air of inevitability, multiple students told USA TODAY. Students living on campus said they are unsure about what to do next.

“They tried their best to do the necessary precautions, but, at the end of the day, when you have thousands of students all together, there’s only so much you can do,” Gigi Cloney, a 20-year-old public policy student, said. “I think it was already known and they chose to operate knowing this would happen.

She added: “They had quarantines ready because they knew people were going to get sick. That kind of speaks for itself. They literally had quarantine dorms ready and they’ve already filled up in a matter of a week. It’s been really telling.”

Chapel Hill on Monday became the first major university to pivot to online classes after reopening in person. The reversal took one week.

Since the university started courses in person Aug. 10, it has reported at least four clusters of outbreaks of COVID-19 in student living spaces. Undergraduate courses will go remote Wednesday, and the university said it will reduce the density in its dorms.

The anger Cloney expressed was echoed by other students. Some weren’t happy about the timing of UNC’s decisions. Others felt like they were getting more information from social media than from the school’s administration.

Will Poteet, an 18-year-old music student living on campus, said it’s a good idea that classes have been moved online. He said he received an email from a professor teaching a philosophy course offering a mix of in-person and online learning – one of his classmates had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Getting all the alerts about how there are hotspots all over and how there are clusters or whatever, you get the feeling that it’s just kind of taking over the campus and everybody’s just sitting around waiting for somebody to say something.”

With a laugh, he said, “The email we got today didn’t help at all. It didn’t really clarify anything. I know a lot of people were confused if we’re supposed to leave or not.”

Poteet and a friend he was eating dinner with said they planned to stay on campus “until they’re kicked out.” Others weren’t so sure.

Outbreaks earlier this summer at fraternities in Washington state, California and Mississippi provided a glimpse of the challenges school officials face in keeping the virus from spreading on campuses where young people eat, live, study – and party – in close quarters.

The virus has been blamed for over 170,000 deaths and 5.4 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

In Boone, North Carolina, the faculty senate at Appalachian State University – part of the 17-member UNC system – passed a vote of no-confidence in school chancellor Sheri Everts on Monday, in large part for failing to shut down the campus after a recent COVID-19 outbreak. Professors have “moved from a concern about people’s livelihoods and the institution’s reputation to, now, a concern for people’s lives,” the declaration read.

Meanwhile, officials at another UNC school – East Carolina University – said Monday that they had identified a COVID-19 cluster at a dorm. They didn’t say whether they were considering switching to online classes.

