How we stay together: 'The secret is just not leaving'

Names: Greg and Tina Chinery

Years together: 32

Occupations: Aviation technician and chief executive officer





According to Greg and Tina Chinery, staying together is a reward in itself. “The longer it goes on, the easier it becomes,” Tina explains. “I remember there was a point in my life where I think I loved him more than when we got married.” After coming through the all-consuming ups and downs of kids and family life, there was a turning point “suddenly … you re-engage, and then I thought, ‘Oh, I love you more’.”

Greg also had that realisation: “It’s a bit exciting, because you think, ‘How lucky am I, that I’ve found someone that I can actually really love more?’”

The couple have been together for more than 30 years. They met in Port Hedland, Western Australia in 1998, when she was a student nurse and he was a graduate teacher. The mining town was a different world and one Sunday night, the two ended up at ‘the Nard’ aka the historic Esplanade hotel. Greg remembers that it was Greasy Pole night – “they stuck a $50 note at the top of the flagpole and whoever could get up the greasy pole got it,” he explains. He jokes that it was when an inebriated fellow patron started pummelling him that he caught Tina’s eye. “She realised that I was the kind of bloke that needed someone else to look after him,” he laughs now.

They bumped into each other around town a few times. One night he asked her over to his apartment for dinner. He made her gazpacho. “It was a hot night, so it was cold soup, and that was a win,” he says. “Two cans of cold tomatoes, celery, onion, some chilli, and I was like ‘What a legend’.” The apartment had a “Japanese thing” going with a futon and a table without legs, and as they sat down to eat, Tina remembers being intrigued. “That wouldn’t be done in my family, so maybe some of the attraction was the difference,” she says.

When they were together, the conversation flowed easily, they had similar values and, Tina says, Greg was also great fun to be around. “He was always the centre of the party,” she says. “Any party, even not a party … I find it easier being around people who are upbeat and optimistic.”

Greg was struck by her kindness and generosity. “When I first met her, she was going to see an old chap that lived in one of the nursing homes. She would pop in and see him, just because she wanted to help him out. I’d never done that. It’s like ‘She’s going out of her way, in her own time, to be nice to this guy that’s only got a couple of years left to live’ – and I thought that was pretty amazing.” It’s something he still marvels at: “What you see is what you get. That authenticity is something that I value so much.”

Things got serious not long after that. Tina moved away for a few months to finish her nursing degree but soon returned. They were engaged in 1989 and married in 1990.

Their dynamic changed when the first of their two children arrived. Greg remembers it being a difficult adjustment. “That was tough for both of us, but certainly for me. [I remember thinking] ‘I’m no longer the main act in Tina’s town. She’s got this other person that wants her constant attention’.”

When they had their second child in 1997, they decided Greg would be the primary caregiver. He approached the WA education department for paternity leave but was told that, as a man, he wasn’t entitled to it, and all they could offer was a year off without pay. So he got the union involved. “[We asked] how come a woman can get three years off maternity leave but I can’t?” Eventually, he became one of the first in that industry to get paternity leave.

As a couple, Tina and Greg eschew gender role stereotypes. “Our kids have seen our sharing of duties, it doesn’t matter who cooks [or mows],” says Tina. “We’ve definitely had shared duties, they haven’t been defined.” Greg says he’d been determined to take on feminist values since his university days. “That was really important to me to look at things from an equality point of view – because it just made sense.” It helped their relationship, says Tina. “People have different talents, and therefore he’s better at cooking than me and I’m better at painting. You work out what you’re good at. But we do do a lot together, so if there’s work to be done it’s a very shared environment.” Greg adds: “We don’t keep a balance sheet.”

