How we stay together: 'We had to share the workload'

Names: Sean and Lorraine Harrison

Years together: 33

Occupations: business consultant, and environment, health and safety consultant





If Sean Harrison had succeeded in hiding his heavy metal tapes he may never have married Lorraine.

On one of their first dates he offered to take her for a drive. When he looked at the box of cassettes on the front seat, he remembers, “I thought, ‘Oh, I better not let her see those, because they’ll give the wrong image.’ ”

He wanted everything to be perfect: “I tried to shove them under the seat with a cover, but they slipped out. She opened the box and saw Iron Maiden, AC/DC and [albums] like that. Bang, that was it – she was into the same bands as me.”

He and Lorraine laugh now. “We had all the same tastes, and we just clicked on so many different levels,” he says.

They met in a Melbourne nightclub in 1987. Lorraine was visiting from Brisbane and they had mutual friends. He caught her eye from the start of the night: “I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a good-looking guy.’ ” They talked and danced all night. The next day a determined Sean tracked her down. “I get the White Pages out, I know the surname and that’s all I know – so I’ve got to ring every surname in the White Pages to find out where this girl is.”

The couple spent the next week together. They went to the movies, on long drives, even a day trip to Mount Buller, cramming as much in as possible. On that Sunday Lorraine flew home in floods of tears. By the time she landed she’d decided to tell her parents she was moving to Melbourne: “My dad said to me, ‘You should stay in Brisbane for three months and if you really are meant to be together, he’ll wait for you.’ ”

For the next three months, the couple phoned and wrote to each other. “It’s so cliched but [I knew], ‘He’s it, this is the one,’” says Lorraine. “Writing and talking, it made me want to really get to Melbourne to be with him. Then when I did move to Melbourne, we were inseparable.”

Seven months after they’d met, they got engaged. It seemed like a natural progression. “We talked about it in our letters to each other,” says Lorraine. “We said we loved each other via mail and then it was just, ‘When we get married …’ It was just like, well this is going to happen.”

The couple moved to Brisbane after they were married and they have two daughters, born six years apart. “I jokingly say, ‘I work in finance, we spaced our kids six years apart so there was no overlap in private school fees,’ ” laughs Sean.

From the beginning, they agreed to share all the duties. “We had to share the workload so that I’m not exhausted or he’s not exhausted. We had each other’s back, so if I wanted to sleep in, I knew that he would be able to feed the baby,” Lorraine says. “You have to share it otherwise you end up resenting each other.”

They have similar attitudes to parenting, although Sean was strict and Lorraine was the softie. Both wanted their daughters to be strong and independent, something they think they’ve accomplished. Of his second daughter, Sean says: “She’s had to teach two of her boyfriends how to change tyres.”

While the girls were growing up, the couple put an important rule in place: there would be an hour of TV in the evenings, then at 8.30 the kids would leave the couple to spend time together. “It might not be lights out for another hour, but it’s our time,” says Sean. “We always had our time together.” Lorraine agrees: “I think that’s really important, so you don’t lose yourself in your children – you have each other.”

They have similar values, like a belief in marriage and family, but differing opinions about many things: for instance Sean is an atheist while Lorraine is Catholic. However, they’ve learnt to respect their differences. “We don’t have to agree on everything so long as we can find a common ground in the middle and agree to disagree on some things – but move forward,” says Sean.

They have both been blindsided by some people’s reactions to them as a mixed race couple. People who were very close to Sean had difficulty accepting the relationship, especially in the lead up to their wedding. “They blamed everything else but race for a while. Everything else was a problem, but it wasn’t that Lorraine was Indian,” says Sean.

