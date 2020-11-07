How we stay together: 'We both give each other a little bit of time, not too much time'

Names: Ursula Benstead and Simon Thompson

Years together: 30

Occupations: psychologist and company director





It was all Ursula’s dad’s idea. One afternoon in 1990, the then 23-year-old psychology student got a call from her beloved dad. “He said, ‘Oh, Urs, hope you’re not going to be cross with me’,” she remembers. “I said, ‘Why would I be cross with you?’ He said, ‘Well I sort of gave your phone number to this man’.”

Her dad owned a computer monitor and TV repair shop in Melbourne and the then 32-year-old Simon, who worked in IT, was one of his regulars. Her matchmaking dad and his wife thought Simon was so nice that Ursula should meet him too.

At the time, Simon remembers thinking: ‘Really? Do I look that desperate?’ He was recently single and happily contemplating a solo life. He held off on calling Ursula for a few months, but eventually rang and suggested coffee. Ursula, who’d forgotten about her dad’s intervention, impulsively agreed. “I said, ‘Oh no, not coffee, but you can take me out for dinner and bring wine.’”

She wasn’t sure what he’d be like: “I expected him to look a bit like my Dad, a bushy ginger beard and not much style,” she remembers, “but he was very handsome, and I was struck by his beautiful blue eyes.” He was similarly impressed: “She answered the door in a red miniskirt, and that gorgeous face. And that was it,” he says. “I couldn’t believe my luck.”

They hit it off immediately. “It was quite a novel experience for me to feel seen and heard,” says Ursula, who was taken with Simon’s kindness. “And to watch a man talk about people, the world and interact with animals and things in a really loving and caring way.”

Simon says it was clear, as a psychologist, Ursula cared about others – and him. “I found somebody that was fun, was her own person, wasn’t dependent on me, wasn’t needy, just let me be who I was,” he says. “I really didn’t know how to live life as such. She taught me how to enjoy myself.”

There was a connection despite their differences: “I’m always a bit more squinchy-eyed when I’m analysing people … seeing perhaps not-so-good motivations, whereas Simon always sees the good in people,” says Ursula. “But I think despite that, we have the same values, and we always did, of honesty, loyalty, integrity, commitment, and caring for one another.” She adds: “And for me, Simon always made me feel, and he still does, adored.”

Things soon started to get serious. About a month in, Ursula got a call from an old flame, inviting her up to Sydney. For a moment she was unsure but decided to tell Simon. Although he understood, he said he wouldn’t wait for her. She realised what she was doing. “[I thought] What am I even comparing here? There’s no choice. There’s no competition. Of course I want to be with Simon and see where this goes. Where there’s all these indications that this is going to be a healthy, equal, respectful relationship.”

Simon remembers the turning point: “When she didn’t go, and she told me why, I thought ‘Well, I’m going to make this go as best I can. Give it as good an effort as I can, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But if it does, it does.’”

But it was about six years before Ursula was ready to marry Simon, and as a psychologist, she spent time in therapy considering whether it was the right decision: “My hesitation was never about thinking that maybe there was someone better, or Simon wasn’t right. It was always about taking marriage vows really literally and trying to project into the future … Can I 100% protect and shield, love and be this person’s partner in life forever?”

She gave the idea of having children the same careful consideration, and a few years later, when they had their son, they threw out stereotypical gender roles. “We decided that as much as possible, we were both going to try to inhabit both worlds, so we didn’t lose the connection and understanding for each other’s reality that we had,” says Ursula.

“And that’s what we did. We both worked part-time and we both were equally involved in raising Max and generating income. That really helped us.” She adds: “[Simon] knew what it was like to spend a day with a screaming baby … a dirty house, and nappies everywhere. And I knew what it was like to feel the pressure of … bringing income, and office politics.” Says Simon: “I don’t think either of us felt we were doing one thing more than the other was doing.”

