Stay stylish this wedding season by shopping dresses at Revolve for up to 65% off

Save as much as 65% on fashion-forward wedding guest dresses right now at Revolve.

Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. The instagram-famous retailer is offering steep savings on shift dresses, gowns, midi dresses and so much more.

Whether your attending a backyard wedding or a black-tie ceremony, Revolve has every wedding guest look covered. Right now you can shop the brand's frequently refreshed sale section to save as much as 65% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Turn heads on the dance floor with the Majorelle mermaid midi dress. This striking teal dress is complete with a hidden side zipper closure, a cowl neckline and satin jacquard fabric. Better still, the dress has a mermaid skirt and an open back for a flirty and fancy look. Usually ringing up for $238, you can take home the flattering dress for just $129 today thanks to an impressive $109 price cut.

For a photo-ready look, consider the Krisa smocked turtleneck shift dress, down from $187 to just $90—a whopping $97 markdown. This pull-on dress is fully lined and features a smocked collar and chiffon fabric. Perfect for an effortlessly chic style, this dress is sure to make a statement this spring.

Watch your closest friends and family tie and knot with a dainty dress from Revolve. Shop casual, formal and modern looks for a wallet-friendly price right now.

The best deals at the Revolve sale

Pick up wedding guest dresses for less during this huge Revolve sale.

