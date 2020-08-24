'Stay strong': As California wildfires rage, hotels offer vouchers, discounts for those displaced

California has faced hundreds of wildfires the past week, which have left seven people dead and tens of thousands to flee. As a result, hotels are stepping in to help communities affected by the blazes.

On all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area, three of the largest fires in California are burning: the LNU Lightning Complex to the north has burned 347,630 acres and was 21% contained; the SCU Lightning Complex to the southeast has burned 343,965 acres and was 10% contained; and the CZU Lightning Complex to the south has burned 74,000 and was 8% contained. A lightning complex is a group of fires started by lightning strikes.

Due to the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County, free hotel vouchers may be available for those in certain areas. "Free hotel vouchers may be available to evacuees from official evacuation areas," reads a statement on the county's website. "To access this state/federal program, visit any of the overnight shelters below and ask for a hotel voucher form. The list of available hotels differ from those listed on this site, and may be located in nearby counties. Proof of residency required."

A list of hotels can be found here, which lists the properties that allow pets and where discounts may be available. Some hotels report that they are already full, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The southern California city of San Jose has provided a list of discounted hotels on its tourism website with this message: "Team San Jose would like to thank our generous hotel partners and Silicon Valley Strong for these special, reduced rates. Stay strong, stay safe, stay well."

Those hotels include the AC Hotel San Jose Downtown, Best Western Plus Airport Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Jose International Airport, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Jose, Fairmont San Jose and more (a full list is available here).

The Red Cross has also offered assistance.

Three massive wildfires are scorching Northern California, and more than 650 wildfires, most sparked by lightning, have burned across the state in the last week.

At least seven people have died, including the first victim of the CZU Lightning Complex fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of San Francisco, who was found dead Sunday.

Nearly a quarter-million people were under evacuation orders and warnings as weather forecasts signaled the looming threat of more lightning with hot temperatures and unpredictable winds.

The toll on the community has been devastating for some residents. "Tuesday night, when I went to bed, I had a beautiful home on a beautiful ranch,” said Hank Hanson, 81, of Vacaville. "By Wednesday night, I have nothing but a bunch of ashes."

Contributing: Susan Miller, Ryan Miller and Jordan Culver, USA TODAY; Joe Jacquez, Ventura County Star; The Associated Press

