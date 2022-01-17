How To Stay Safe If You're Coming Out Of Self-Isolation Sooner

Many people may be apprehensive about leaving isolation earlier. (Photo: ArtistGNDphotography via Getty Images)

Are you recovering from Covid? Many of us have been struck down by the Omicron variant of coronavirus lately but there is respite for those isolating.

The mandatory self-isolation period after a positive Covid test in England has been cut from seven to five days.

From Monday, people in England will only have to self-isolate for five full days, but will have need to have taken two negative lateral flow tests before they leave isolation at the start of day six.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the decision had been made following data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which showed that around two thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five.

He told the House of Commons: “We want to use the testing capacity that we’ve built up to help these people leave isolation safely.

“These two tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans, and I’d urge everyone to take advantage of the capacity we have built up in tests so we can restore the freedoms to this country while we’re keeping everyone safe.”

Many people, even if they test negative on lateral flows on days five and six, may be apprehensive about leaving isolation so early (especially considering this time is half of the previously recommended amount of 10 days).

You’re not alone if you’re feeling wary about it all. But if you are planning to leave the confines of your home as it’s legally possible to do so, there are still things you can do to protect yourself and others.

Keep a distance

Isolation can feel endless, so of course once you finish, you’re going to want to head outside. But keep practising those measures we were so mindful of at the beginning of the pandemic. Just because you had Covid recently doesn’t mean you’re invincible. You can still pick up a strain and carry it, infecting other people.

So do ensure social distancing where possible, especially if you’re inside.

Wear a mask

Though different places might have different mask policies, it’s still a good measure to follow. Your symptoms of Covid might be gone, but as previously stated, you can still carry the infection so act with caution for yourself and those around you.

Sanitise

This would have been routine when you were isolating so keep doing it. Remember that once you leave the room you’ve been isolating in, you may still have bacteria on your hands, clothes, and other items used during isolation. So you need to clean it all before heading out, just to be safe.

Keep testing

Lateral flow tests are great for detecting Covid, particularly once you have symptoms. But while you might notice symptoms disappearing by day five, don’t rule out the possibility of a positive test in subsequent days. LFTs have shown varied results in the past. So do keep testing after isolation ends.

... or stay isolating

If your symptoms persist, then you should of course continue to self-isolate. If your symptoms have tailed off and you have your two negative LFTs, then legally you can get out in the world again. But just because the law has changed, doesn’t mean you’ll immediately feel safer coming out.

Dr Julian Tang, an honorary associate professor and clinical virologist at the University of Leicester, says how long we choose to isolate for all depends on the level of risk people are willing to live with, much as with seasonal flu.

“The longer the isolation, the less virus you will be shedding after you come out – and the less risk of onward transmission there will be... it’s just a sliding scale,” HuffPost UK.

So take your time and leave isolation when you feel physically and mentally ready.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

