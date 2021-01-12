How to stay safe at ski resorts during the pandemic

How to stay safe at the slopes

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Skiing and snowboarding have always been favorite winter pastimes in the United States, but this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they're more popular than ever. As people seek new, safe ways to get out of the house, ski resorts are facing higher demand as they are still limiting the number of people on the slopes and are booking up faster than usual, with some even selling out for the first time ever.

"While there are less tickets available from day to day, there seems to be a great deal of pent-up demand to get outdoors and do things like skiing and snowboarding," Shawn Cassell, Digital Marketing & PR Manager at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia, says. "We’ve seen an uptick in our midweek business this year, and we think that is attributable to the capacity limits leading to less availability on the weekends, as well as the fact that so many people are now working/learning remotely, and have more flexibility than ever before."

To keep guests and employees safe, ski resorts across the country (including Vail, Colorado's 34 locations) have put many new health and sanitation rules in place, from mandating masks indoors to limiting capacity via required reservations. But many Americans are still hesitant about hitting the slopes. Is it safe to go skiing or snowboarding amid the pandemic?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reminding people that staying home is always the safest option. However, if you do plan to ski or snowboard this winter, here's what you need to know before you pack up and head to the ski resort, according to experts.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Is it safe to go to ski resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ski resorts look a lot different this year.

Because skiing and snowboarding are outdoor sports (and socially-distanced by nature), they're classified as "safer activities" by the CDC. "You are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during outdoor activities," the CDC explains on its site, adding, "Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. In many areas, people can visit parks, trails, and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air, and stay active."

Story continues

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) has also published guidelines for winter enthusiasts to follow on the slopes along with what resorts should do to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of people on the chairlift and implementing stricter sanitation protocols. "It is up to every individual, both ski area employee and guest, to do their part to help protect the health and safety of our skiing and snowboarding community," the NSAA writes. "Following requirements to mitigate the risk of infection is part of the social contract between ski area operator and guest."

How you can stay safe while skiing or snowboarding

The more prepared you are, the better.

If you plan to visit a ski resort this winter, there are a few ways to protect both yourself and those around you. Continue to practice social distancing and avoid crowds by going at "off" times, like during the week, Cassell says. Limit the amount of time you spend indoors, as well, by only heading into the lodge when necessary, like for a quick bathroom break or to grab a drink. Many resorts are also encouraging guests to use their vehicles as "home base" for gearing up, eating lunch, etc. rather than going inside.

The CDC advises people to still wear your face mask underneath your scarf or ski mask and to bring extra in case the one you're wearing gets wet from the snow (which makes it more difficult to breathe through and less effective). After testing some of the most popular face masks, our experts at Reviewed found the Athleta mask to be the best in terms of breathability and comfort, and it comes in a pack of five.

You should make sure to have hand sanitizer on hand with at least 60 percent alcohol per the CDC's guidelines. It's also recommended that you bring your own equipment—like ski boots, helmets, etc.—rather than renting when possible to avoid sharing gear with others. Finally, note that local rules and regulations vary from state to state (and from resort to resort), so it's best to call ahead or check the website of the mountain or resort that you plan on visiting before you go.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to stay safe at ski resorts during the pandemic