How to stay safe from avalanches – everything you need to know

Ski resorts in the Alps have raised the avalanche risk to 'high' (level 4 of 5) following ongoing heavy snowfall and a number of fatal slides.

Since long-awaited storms delivered fresh snow to resorts across Europe recently, 17 avalanches have been recorded across Switzerland with seven people buried. On March 11, the resort of Zermatt was cut off for as rail services were suspended due to an avalanche on the track.

Authorities have raised the avalanche alert level to four (out of five), meaning large scale avalanches are likely, or three, meaning there is considerable risk, in most areas where the snowpack is becoming unstable. Experts are urging caution and skiers, particularly novices, have been advised to stay on designated ski runs and trails.

Visitors should always heed local advice and prepare carefully for outings in the mountains, whether in winter or summer. “Make sure to avoid walking, climbing and camping in and around steep slopes – of 30 degrees or more – just after snowfalls – 24-48 hours as a general rule – especially above you but also around and below you,” says Henry Schniewind of Henry’s Avalanche Talks (HAT). “Pass under or through steep parts of glaciers or icefalls either at night or very early morning in order to minimise exposure to glacier collapse, and heed closed road warnings. If a road is closed, it’s for good reason.”

Use our report to check the latest snow forecasts. Here are Schniewind's top tips on how to survive dangerous snow situations and stay safe in the mountains:

How to be prepared for an avalanche

1. Know what the danger ratings mean

Familiarise yourself with the five international avalanche danger levels: 1 is low risk of avalanches, 2 is moderate, 3 is considerable, 4 is high and 5 is extreme.

2. Check the forecast

Read the official avalanche forecast bulletin for your area ​the evening before you head out – this will tell you the altitude and slope aspects where the risk is greatest​. This will be available in resort.

3. Stick with like-minded riders

Travel with people who have a similar approach to having fun and being safe off-piste. Keep your group size to between three and five people – if there are only two of you and one gets caught, the other one will be alone, needing to both rescue you and to fetch help. If there are more than five of you, the group can become fragmented and the safety risks increase.

4. Carry all the equipment you need

If you’re going off piste skiing in winter, have all of the essentials with you – avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel – to get your friends out from under the snow in 15 minutes or less. After 15 minutes buried under snow, the chance of survival decreases rapidly.

5. Train with the safety equipment

Do a two- or three-hour practical session on how to use your safety equipment, and refresh yourself each year. Know how your equipment works and make sure the others do as well – you are relying on them to rescue you.

6. Save the key phone numbers

You should have all the phone numbers for local rescue services on your phone.

7. Plan your routes

Have a good idea of the area and routes you’ll be skiing (using maps, guide books and your personal experience) or hiking so you don’t end up stuck on a cliff. Be alert to danger signs as you go, it is all too easy to let passion and enthusiasm blind you to risk.

8. Learn about slope angles

Know how to identify slopes of 30 degrees or more – this is where the majority of avalanches occur.

9. Talk to local professionals

People like the ski patrol (piste patrol) and mountain guides are a good source of insider information on the area.

How to avoid triggering an avalanche

1. Go one at a time where there is any possibility of danger

Avalanches are triggered when the weight on the snow pack causes the slab to fracture. One person puts far less pressure on a slope than two or three people. When you stop to wait for the rest of your group, make sure it is somewhere safe (find an “island of safety”) so that if they trigger an avalanche you won’t get caught in it.

2. Keep your tracks close together

If the person in front did not trigger a slide and you follow very close to the same line it is likely you will be safe as well.

3. Look for signs of recent avalanche activity

Slab avalanches are responsible for most accidents and even small ones can be lethal. If you see recent releases, make a note of which slope aspects and altitudes are most prone to them, and avoid.

4. Look out for convexities

Where the slope goes from flat to steep there is often weakness in the snow pack that can be triggered by a skier.

5. Avoid wind-loaded slopes

Slopes covered in extra snow, swept there by prevailing winds, may have great freeriding conditions, but the extra load of snow makes them susceptible to the extra weight of a skier.

6. Look out for what is below you

If there is a cliff or narrow bowl below then the consequences of a slide will be far more severe than if there is just a small stretch of slope with a smooth run out. And be sure never to trigger an avalanche onto others below you.

What to do if you are caught in an avalanche