What It’s Like to Stay at the Langham Jakarta, an Explosion of English Excellence in Bustling Indonesia

Welcome to Checking In, a review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.

Langham Jakarta

Reception at the hotel is a feast for the eyes.

Describe the hotel in three words: Welcome to England-nesia

What’s the deal?

Towering over Jakarta’s shiny new Central Business District, this hotel may only be 12 months old but it has been built on a heritage that dates back more than 150 years, to precisely 1865 when the original Langham debuted in London as one of the grandest hotels in Europe. So expect classical British design elements like white wood panelling, Victorian fireplaces (real and faux), ballerina color schemes within a 65-story skyscraper. Also included are outposts of the London Langham’s award-winning Artesian Bar and daily servings of afternoon tea (although I was disappointed to see whipped cream here rather than the traditional clotted cream).

The best room

The Presidential Suite takes up the majority of the 60th floor and has a living room large enough to cartwheel through. From the floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terrace there are views of the enormous city of Jakarta sprawling beyond the horizon. Other highlights are the dining room with white Ritmüller R8 Baby Grand Piano, the study, the circular whirlpool bathtub and a wardrobe with enough space to keep Mariah Carey happy. The decor is contemporary, in whites and mineral blues and the private elevator allows for discreet arrivals. Rates

The Rundown

Terrace’s offer views of the sprawling, seemingly-infinte city.

Did they greet you by name at check-in?

Yes, the dapper doormen leapt to attention, while two members of the Langham Club lounge team were waiting inside to greet me personally. I was whisked through the cathedral-proportioned lobby and upstairs for an in-room check in before being escorted to the Langham Lounge for a late lunch.

Was a welcome drink ready and waiting when you arrived? (Bonus points if it wasn’t just fruit juice)

Yes – a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon was waiting in my room, accompanied by a posy of pink roses and a tray of artisanal chocolates and macarons. If you choose to check in at the Langham Lounge, you’ll be given a wide choice of teas, coffees, health drinks, wine, beers and spirits.

Is there a private butler for every room?

No. Of the 223 rooms only the presidential suite comes with a dedicated 24-hour butler service. However, guests in executive rooms and suites can avail themselves of the superb 59th-floor Langham Lounge, where gracious staff will attend to your every need – making nail appointments, printing documents, booking transport – in the blink of an eye. Food and drink-wise, the Langham Lounge is also one of the most generous we’ve encountered anywhere, serving hot and cold food from breakfast until 11 pm (including a la carte dishes, an afternoon tea service and evening cocktails).

Whether you want a stiff drink or high tea the hotel’s F&B options are stellar.

Is the sheet thread count higher than 300?

The linens are made exclusively for the hotel and have a thread-count of exactly 300. Langham’s Blissful Beds, produced by Swedish mattress masters Duxiana, combined with solid soundproofing and electronic blinds that black out every chink of light guarantee a good night’s sleep.

Is there a heated floor in the bathroom? What about a bidet?

No, but it’s cool white marble that you want underfoot in this sweltering city. Bidets come in the form of Japanese electronic Toto toilets, which spring to attention when you enter the bathroom and have have heated seats, night lights and a variety wash and dry settings.

Are the toiletries full-sized?

Yes, Langham’s own-brand lightly-scented toiletries are packages in full-size refillable ceramic bottles. The bath salts and loofah were a nice touch but it’s disappointing that the higher category rooms and suites don’t feature more luxurious amenities.

The Presidential Suite at the hotel occupies nearly a full floor.

Is there a private pool for the room’s exclusive use? How are the spa and gym?

This is very much a city hotel and none of the rooms have private pools. Should you wish to have a dip, though, there are two communal swimming pools: a palm-trimmed outdoor pool on the sixth floor and a heated indoor infinity pool on the 63rd floor with super views of the sunset. Next door, a large fitness center shares the same panorama and is equipped with the latest Technogym machinery. Inspired by traditional Chinese elements, the Langham’s Chuan Spas are consistently excellent and Jakarta is no exception.

Do you want to spend Friday night in the lobby bar?

Yes. Tom’s by Tom Aitkins offshoots the lobby and functions as the hotel’s main bar and restaurant. A moody counterpoint to the hotel’s crisp white interiors, Tom’s is suitably warm and inviting, decked out in dark woods and Merlot reds, with louche leather seating and a horseshoe shaped bar. It’s here that well-heeled Jakartans mingle with expats and road warriors before moving upstairs settling for a hearty yet sophisticated British dinner.

Is there caviar on the room service menu? If so, what kind?

No, caviar did not appear in any of the restaurant menus or on the room service menu.

Would you buy the hotel if you could?

Yes. Jakarta is a city on the up (even if it’s sinking) with prices for both commercial and residential real estate on the rise.

Score: 7

What Our Score Means:

1-3: Fire your travel agent if they suggest you stay here.

4-6: Solid if you’re in a pinch—but only if you’re in a pinch.

7-8: Very good. We’d stay here again and recommend it without qualms.

9-10: Forget booking a week. When can we move in permanently?

