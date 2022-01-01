Stay health conscious this holiday season with this Winter Beet And Pomegranate Salad

salad

New year, new salad recipe! When it comes to winter salads, it can be hard to feel inspired. But this delicious and healthy winter beet and pomegranate salad is a great way to kick off the new year. If you’re ready to eat better and healthier, start with this tasty salad recipe.

Ingredients

6 beets

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups raw pecans

1/3 cup real maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

6-8 cups mustard greens or mixed greens

Arils from 1-2 pomegranates

Orange segments from 2 oranges

6 ounces Gorgonzola cheese crumbed (can also use goat cheese or feta)

For the balsamic dressing

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fig preserves

Salt and pepper to taste

Tools Used

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400° F.

Put the beets on a parchment-lined roasting pan and add oil, apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper. Toss it all together until the beets are coated evenly. Roast for 30-35 minutes, or until lightly charred and tender. Allow to cool before cutting and adding to the salad.

Meanwhile, line another baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the pecans to the baking sheet and toss with the maple syrup, cayenne and a pinch of salt. Bake for 15-25 minutes, stirring 2-3 times throughout cooking until the pecans are toasted and golden. Remove the pecans from the oven and spread them out in a layer. Allow to cool.

For the dressing, combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fig preserves and a pinch of salt and pepper in a bowl or glass jar and mix together.

Add the greens to a large bowl. Add the beets and orange segments and drizzle some dressing. Add the toasted pecans, Gorgonzola cheese (or goat cheese or feta) and pomegranate arils. Serve up and enjoy!

