Right now you can take an additional $20 off the already-on-sale Solo Stoves we love

Sure, the weather lately may not have you in the "socializing outside" mood, but with spring on the way (promise!), there's never been a better time to pick up a cozy outdoor fire pit. Warm up now, then relax under the stars come spring with a Solo Stove fire pit. We love these compact, smokeless pits, and right now, you can save even more on models sitewide.

Right now, Solo Stove is offering its collection of fire pits and fire pit bundles for up to 38% off. Not only that, but you can use the coupon code SOLO20 to get an extra $20 off selecorders over $199. The brand specializes in backyard fire pits that produce less smoke than traditional fire pits thanks to its signature fire ring technology. With its smoke being redirected and burned off, Solo Stove fire pits are great options for renters with limited outdoor space or campers who want to be respectful of neighboring campsites.

We're big fans of the Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit, which is currently available for $150 off, or $249.99. With the additional coupon code, you can bring that price down further to $229.99 before tax. Other models are on sale as well, like the compact Solo Stove Ranger, typically listed for $299.99, but can be $179.99 with the coupon code. The party-sized Solo Stove Yukon, normally priced at $749.99, is now selling for $489.99.

If you want to amp up your experience, you can get the Bonfire pit with a stand together for $269.99—a $200 total price cut from its normal listing of $469.99. You can get that stand bundle with the two other sizes of fire pits Solo Stove offers while protecting your outdoor home surfaces. There's the small-sized Ranger, now $209.99 thanks to the $120 price cut and the $20 coupon code, and the large-sized Yukon, which can be cut down to $539.99 thanks to a $310 total price cut. There are also two other bundle options you can choose from in all three sizes. There are the Backyard bundles that start from $339.99 with the coupon code (typically from $539.99) and the Ultimate bundles that start from $449.99 (typically from $739.99). The Backyard Bundle includes the stove, stand, a fire screen and a weather cover, while the Ultimate Bundle includes all that as well as fire pit tools to help manage the fire.

Whatever you need to keep the heat going while out in the snow, Solo Stove has you covered. Be sure to shop the sale while supplies last and before these hot deals die out.

