Stay cool when it’s hot with these refreshing cucumber recipes

Cucumbers are one of the most refreshing vegetables out there. They’re about 95% water, making them a tasty way to stay hydrated. In addition to being an excellent source of water, cucumbers are incredibly versatile and pair deliciously with many dishes. Considering cucumbers’ adaptability, it’s not surprising that an array of fresh cucumber dishes are popping up all over TikTok. From salsa to soup, here are five amazing cucumber recipes that are as cool as the vegetable itself.

This cucumber salsa is ready to party! Start by adding chopped cucumbers, half of a diced red onion, diced tomatoes and green chilis to a mixing bowl. Next, add white vinegar and sprinkle on some ranch dressing seasoning, salt and pepper before thoroughly mixing. Then pop it in the refrigerator for approximately one hour before serving.

It doesn’t get much fresher than cucumber sorbet. First, freeze sliced cucumbers overnight. Next, add the frozen cucumber slices to a blender along with mint leaves, lime juice and your choice of sweetener. Finally, blend until smooth. Then transfer to a sherbet dish, and top with a strawberry before digging in!

This dish doubles as an optical illusion. Start by cutting off the ends of a cucumber. Then cut it in half. Next, scoop out the insides of both cucumber halves so that they’re entirely hollow. Then stuff rice, sliced mangos and sliced avocado into the hollow cucumber halves. Finally, cut the stuffed cucumbers into smaller pieces before serving with soy sauce for dipping.

You’ll always want this cucumber lemonade on tap when it’s hot outside. First, add chopped cucumbers to a food processor. Next, add lemon juice, followed by sugar (honey works, too) and water. Blend until smooth. Then pour the mixture into a pitcher of water. Finally, toss in a few cucumber and lemon slices. Then pour into a glass over ice and enjoy!

“Soup” up cucumbers with this recipe. Start by adding chopped cucumbers to a blender. Next, add Greek yogurt, followed by diced shallots, lemon juice, dill, tarragon leaves, parsley, olive oil and salt. Blend until smooth. Then transfer to a bowl. Finally, garnish with diced shallots and dill before serving.

