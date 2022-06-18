Stay connected wherever you are with the CBC News app

Set your local tab to PEI in the CBC News app. (CBC Communications - image credit)

With the touch of your finger, you can get all the news that matters to you from CBC P.E.I. — when and where you want it.

Download the free CBC News app in your local app store.

Click the "local" tab at the bottom of your screen, select "Edit" and choose P.E.I. to get the Island's news curated just for you. To subscribe to CBC P.E.I. push alerts, click on the wheel in the app's upper left corner, scroll down down to "Manage my alerts" and select P.E.I.

Stay informed with local health updates, arts, culture, and breaking news stories from across the province. The app also makes it easy to save cbc.ca/pei news stories and share them with your networks.

Watch CBC News: Compass at 6 p.m. and other CBC News broadcasts live using the CBC News app. Or watch on the big screen by sharing livestreams and video to your television with the screencast button.

Download the free CBC News app on iOS and Android in your local app store.