Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced, This Victoria Day Weekend

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public that frontline health care workers need our help as the COVID-19 virus continues to impact Ontario residents. Please practice physical distancing when outdoors and stay inside as much as possible to help contain the spread.

"Rivers and streams can be fast and treacherous at this time of year. Spring rain and snowmelt can mean faster flows on many waterways, especially if they are close to our hydroelectric facilities," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "Please respect the power of water and all signs and barriers around OPG facilities. They are there for your safety."

Enjoy your Victoria Day weekend and remember to stay clear, stay safe, stay distanced.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG's dedicated frontline workers will continue generating reliable electricity to power Ontario's hospitals, care facilities, and homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes having essential staff in place to safely manage the waterways during this year's spring freshet.

OPG's efforts to support our communities and frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 health crisis include providing $900,000 to support organizations helping the food vulnerable across Ontario; donating one million surgical masks, 75,000 N95 masks and 17,500 Tyvek protective suits to the Province of Ontario for distribution to hospitals and care facilities in need; providing 10 Power Assisted Air Purification Respirators (PAAPRs) to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; and partnering with Ontario Tech to develop protective shields using 3D printers. Learn more about OPG's efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas assets.

