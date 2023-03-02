‘Stay classy, Planet Earth’: Dermot Murnaghan signs off on final Sky News show with Anchorman film quote

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan signed off on his final show with a classic Anchorman quote.

The veteran newsreader, 65, told viewers on Tuesday evening: “Finally, as the saying goes, some news about me.

“After 15 years this is my final programme for Sky News.

“And I want to say thanks to you all for putting up with me and supporting me so resolutely through elections, resigning prime ministers and monarch’s funerals but of course, my greatest thanks goes to you, the viewers.

"I hope that I’ve managed to serve you well. It has been an absolute privilege. Thanks for making this career so worthwhile."

The Sky News Tonight news reader continued: “I leave you with – always wanted to do this – a last look at the headlines, there they are.”

Murnaghan then showed viewers his news notes before throwing them from his desk, and concluding: “You stay classy, planet Earth. Goodbye.”

The move from the normally straight-laced presenter resulted in laughter and applause from his co-workers.

In the comedy Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s 70s newsreaderalways signed off saying: “I’m Ron Burgundy, you stay classy, San Diego.”

Preparing hard for my final show. Join me at 7pm pic.twitter.com/LTDX7mySjI — Dermot Murnaghan (@DermotMurnaghan) February 28, 2023

Before joining Sky News, Murnaghan presented ITV’s News At Ten and the BBC Ten O’Clock News and Channel 4 News.

He has also hosted the BBC’s quiz programme Eggheads, now fronted by Jeremy Vine.

During his time at Sky News, he has covered landmark events, including the 2019 general election, the funeral of Prince Philip and the 2020 US presidential election.