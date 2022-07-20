Stay chill with these delicious frozen drink recipes

Whether lounging by the beach, pool or kiddie pool, a frozen beverage makes the perfect companion. While they taste delicious no matter the time of year, a frozen cocktail or mocktail is a great way to stay cool when the weather is hot. As temperatures rise, chefs all over TikTok are breaking out their blenders and producing an array of creative alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen concoctions. From an icy twist on a classic cosmopolitan to a chakra-inspired frozen mocktail, here are five frozen beverage recipes that are love at first sip.

How to avoid panic buying in an ultra-competitive housing market

This vibrant cocktail recipe takes the classic cosmopolitan on a tropical vacation. Start by adding citrus vodka to a blender along with Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and ice. Blend until smooth. Then pour the mix into a margarita coupe glass, and garnish with a dehydrated lime slice before serving.

Chlöe Bailey rocks Fenty Beauty everything for her In The Know cover makeup look:

Let the good times “Aperol” with this frozen rendition of a traditional Aperol spritz cocktail. First, add Aperol, prosecco, frozen orange juice and ice cubes to a blender. Pulse until smooth. Then pour the mixture into a margarita glass. Finally, garnish with an orange slice, and cheers!

Lychee has been showing up in some surprising places, such as this lychee martini cocktail fusion. Start by adding ice, frozen lychees and vodka to a blender along with cream of coconut and lychee juice. Blend until smooth. Then pour the cocktail into a martini glass. Finally, garnish with two lychees on a skewer, and bottoms up!

Get your creativity in alignment with this chakra-inspired mocktail recipe. First, add frozen cantaloupe, passion fruit syrup, orange juice, lime juice and ice to a blender. Once blended, pour the mocktail into a snifter glass and garnish with an orange slice before serving.

Story continues

This vivid mocktail features an infusion of dragon fruit. Start by adding frozen dragon fruit to a tall glass, and then mash it up. Next, add ice, followed by blue Gatorade. Finally, top off the beverage with lemon-lime soda, and cheers!

Chlöe Bailey on why self-love should be sexy:

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post Stay chill with these delicious frozen drink recipes appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Say 'hello' to summer with these snack board recipes

Gorgeous granita recipes that are perfect for thirsty summer evenings

Lemonade cocktails are the perfect way to quench your thirst this summer

5 totally aesthetic dessert beverages

The shopDisney summer sale includes major savings on tees, PJs, toys and more