How to stay calm and avoid anxiety amid flight cancellations, delays

MARY KEKATOS
·5 min read

If you had plans to travel by air for Christmas or New Year's, chances are you are among the tens of thousands of passengers whose flights have been canceled over the last week.

Since last Wednesday, more than 20,000 flights across the U.S. have been canceled due to weather, airline, and airport disruptions, according to an ABC News analysis of data from flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The issues are expected to continue through at least the end of the week.

MORE: Flights canceled across US as winter storms hit

Instead of becoming stressed, panicked or anxious over delayed or canceled flights, experts offered advice on what you can do to stay calm.

Acceptance that you may be stressed

Dr. Aaron Brinen, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News one of the best ways to manage stress is recognizing that you're stressed to begin with.

"So constantly checking in with yourself and see if I'm really overwhelmed right now," he said. "Because there's times where our brain thinks that we're fine, but we feel like we're about to explode."

Brinen recommends taking a moment to stop and identify whether you're experiencing stress, comparing it to a traffic light.

PHOTO: Passengers rest on a bench in a departure terminal of the international airport in Beijing, Dec. 29, 2022. (Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Passengers rest on a bench in a departure terminal of the international airport in Beijing, Dec. 29, 2022. (Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's as simple as taking a moment, taking a breath, and seeing, 'Am I a red light, meaning stop, I need to take care of myself right now? Am I a yellow light, pay attention slow down, or a green light, I can get about doing the frustrating stuff that I need to do right now?'" he said.

Brinen added that it's okay for people to say they are frustrated or sad by the mass cancellations and not get stressed or anxious by feeling this way.

"Acceptance shouldn't be confused with saying it's acceptable," he said, "So acceptance is saying this situation is the way it is right now, I can't change the fact that I'm frustrated or sad, but it won't be this way forever."

Focus on something that makes you feel better

"What we need to remind ourselves is when we're stressed the brain starts to spin and people get really anxious," Dr. Luana Marques, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, told ABC News. "So, what I tell my patients are approaches to get out of that anxious brain."

One of those approaches is to try and control what is in your power so you don't feel helpless and "shift the perspective" so you focus on doing something that helps you feel better.

MORE: 'Disruption we've never seen': What's causing the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

Marques said recently her mother got stuck in Boston and she suggested those techniques to her.

"So, what I said to her in that moment, 'Well let's see what we can control' and what we could control in that moment was calling the airline," she said, "And then to shift her perspective I asked her, 'What is one thing that if you did right now, would you help to feel better?'"

Marques continued, "For my mom, she loves sewing. So, she just went to sew for a little bit and that helped her."

Meditate or listen to music

One tip for staying calm is to practice meditation or mindfulness, the experts say.

This can be in the form of breathing, mentally focusing on a sound or visual image or repeating a word or phrase, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the National Institutes of Health.

Although studies have shown mixed results, one study from Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital found people who practiced meditation saw a change in the genes that regulate glucose metabolism, circadian rhythm and inflammation, which helped lower blood pressure.

MORE: 5-year-old gives her take on how to stay calm during the coronavirus shutdown

Listening to music you enjoy can be another way to lessen stress. Research has shown this reduces levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, which in turn helps you relax.

Additionally, listening to your favorite music can release a chemical called dopamine in the brain that makes you feel good, research shows.

Managing panic attacks

If you are someone who is prone to panic attacks, the experts recommend taking some steps to prevent one from coming on.

"Reminding yourself that they will pass, that they will last for 10 minutes, that they will be uncomfortable, and that you'll be tired afterwards," Brinen said. "And if you're a person who does have panic attacks regularly, now is the time to double down and triple down on the skills that you know."

PHOTO: Travelers wait in line before passing through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022 in Denver. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Travelers wait in line before passing through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022 in Denver. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

This can include practicing mindfulness, exercising -- such as taking walks if you're stuck at an airport -- or cognitive restructuring, a series of techniques to help people identify and change negative thinking patterns.

Make sure you're eating and drinking

The experts recommend whether you're stuck at an airport or stuck in a city waiting for a flight or train out to be sure you're eating and drinking.

Anxiety and stress can cause a loss of appetite so it's important to make sure not too many hours go by in between meals, they said.

Marques said she has seen some patients confuse mental health symptoms with the side effects of being hungry.

MORE: Lawmakers bash Southwest over flight cancellations

"Often I've seen my patients confuse anxiety and hunger so they're actually hungry but they're saying they're anxious," she said. "I think it's important to separate the misperception that maybe it's hunger and not even anxiety."

Brinen said to try and eat food that is close to what you eat regularly at home and to be cognizant of not consuming too many stimulants, such as nicotine and caffeine.

"If you're finding that you're really on edge and jittery, check have you gone from a half a pack [of cigarettes] to a pack or a pack and a half?" he said. "Are you drinking a lot more coffee? Are you digging into the chocolates because that's all you guys have? Well, that's packed full of caffeine."

He added, "Stimulants make us more agitated and so, all of a sudden, if you find that you're snapping at people, you want to be really careful."

How to stay calm and avoid anxiety amid flight cancellations, delays originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle