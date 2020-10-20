You Can Stay at Biltmore Estate This Holiday Season to Celebrate Its 125th Anniversary

From House Beautiful

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina–aka America’s largest home–opened 125 years ago on Christmas Eve. To celebrate, the estate will be dressed up in traditional holiday decor this year that’s reminiscent of an 1895 Christmas. It will be open for overnight stays on the property, tours, and more for anyone who wants a magical Christmastime escape.

The 8,000-acre estate home, built by George Vanderbilt, comprises two lodging properties: Village Hotel and The Inn. Both will display historic Christmas trees and plenty of holiday decor in their lobbies throughout the winter season. If you’re looking for a super luxe experience, the Village Hotel is the one to go with. It sits in a private hilltop with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Inn is ideal if you want to be close to holiday shops, restaurants, the Biltmore winery, and more.

View photos Photo credit: The Biltmore Company More

View photos Photo credit: The Biltmore Company More

View photos Photo credit: The Biltmore Company More

Whether you decide to book an overnight stay or make a day trip, the estate has two Christmas-themed tours you can take. Christmas at Biltmore involves a daytime visit to the house to see it in all of its decorated glory. Guests can linger, visit the winery, and explore Antler Hill Village–the estate’s European-inspired town, where there will be appearances from Santa! The other tour option, Candlelight Christmas Evenings, allows guests to see the home aglow at night. Musicians will perform seasonal favorites throughout the home and guests can enjoy plenty of illuminated trees in the front lawn.

The Christmas setup at the Biltmore runs from November 6, 2020 through January 10, 2021. You can book a stay at the hotel or inn here , and find out more about touring the house here . If you’re concerned about the pandemic (as you should be!), you can read about the estate’s health and safety protocols here .

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram .





You Might Also Like