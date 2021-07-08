Stax and CareTime Partner To Provide Home Care Agencies With an Integrated Payments Experience

Home care agencies now benefit from flexible payment options and receive faster payments through Stax Connect’s convenient payment processing solution

ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant , the industry's only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, today announces its partnership with CareTime, a leading software company for the home care industry. CareTime will debut a new integrated payment processing solution through the partnership, allowing home care agencies to meet the needs of their private-pay customers who demand more flexible payment options such as credit card and ACH.



"We are incredibly excited to partner with CareTime, a leading software company for the home care industry," said Sal Rehmetullah, President and Founder of Stax. "Stax Connect’s versatility and quick integration gives us the ability to be effective partners to SaaS companies in any industry. We’re eager to provide CareTime and other SaaS companies in the healthcare space a payments solution that goes beyond what is currently available in the marketplace.”

CareTime is a cloud-based home care software that acts as a communication tool for both the agencies and their clients by managing scheduling, billing, payroll and documentation. By utilizing Stax Connect’s features, home care agencies can quickly, easily and securely accept client payments in the CareTime platform and offer a more efficient onboarding process for net-new and existing customers.

"Our collaboration with Stax allows us to onboard our customers quickly and more efficiently while enabling them to conveniently accept private payments and save time and money through the integrated experience," said Jared Schneider, CEO of CareTime. "Beyond providing our customers with a more effective payments experience, Stax is proving to be a valuable partner due to their ease and openness of communication, and a level of support we wouldn’t find with any other processor in the market.”

For more information on Stax Connect and how its feature-rich, end-to-end software experience helps companies increase revenue, please visit staxpayments.com, and to learn more about CareTime, please visit https://caretime.us/.

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

About CareTime

CareTime is a powerful, cloud-based home care software that intuitively manages scheduling, billing, payroll, documentation, provides electronic visit verification (EVV) through GPS and telephony, and is a communication tool for both the agencies and their clients, among many other features. CareTime saves thousands of hours and thousands of dollars every month for its more than 20,000 users. Find more information at CareTime.us .

Media Contact

April Evans

Uproar PR for Stax

aevans@uproarpr.com



