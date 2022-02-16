Status of Kansas Jayhawks’ Remy Martin up in air: ‘He’s still experiencing some pain.’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·5 min read
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kansas senior point guard Remy Martin, who has missed the last five games because of a bone bruise in his right knee, is still experiencing discomfort that may continue to prevent him from practicing, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said on Tuesday’s Hawk Talk radio show.

“I don’t know,” Self said when asked by host Brian Hanni if there’s “any chance” for Martin to return to action in the next week. “I would hope so. He does some individual work and things like this, but he is still experiencing some pain.

“I’d like to see that,” Self added of Martin’s return to drills and ultimately games, “because it is getting so late you probably are going to put yourself in a position that it’s going to be hard for him to be 100% good if he doesn’t have a chance to practice and play with the guys. Right now he is not ready and he’s not. I don’t know if there’s a time frame on it at all. It’s just whenever he feels it,” Self added.

Self explained on Tuesday that the Jayhawks, partly because of injuries, “haven’t had a very deep bench this year.”

Aside from combo guard Joseph Yesufu (22 minutes) and forward Zach Clemence (nine minutes), nobody off the bench played more than three minutes in Monday’s 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse.

“Not having Remy is obviously a big loss. Bobby (Pettiford) gave us one minute last night (at point guard) because Juan (Harris, starting point guard) needed to rest for a second,” Self said. “Bobby … he was hurting. He told me, ‘Coach I don’t think I can do this.’ We knew that going in. We said, ‘Bobby can you give us one minute? Don’t really try to do too much.’ He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’

“He is not healthy and Joe is not a point guard, so we are kind of really thin back there,” Self stated.

Pettiford, who has been slowed by an abdominal strain, has played in 14 of KU’s 25 games.

Self, in talking about needing to reduce Harris’ minutes, said after Monday’s victory: “We have got to get a way to rest him. Bobby’s beat up, so he’s not going to be healthy, possibly for the rest of the year. Remy’s out and Joe’s not a point guard, so we have got to find some way to spell him (harris) some minutes. Hopefully we can get Remy back at some point in time so he can be the guy that does that but I thought he (Harris) played really solid.”

Meanwhile, shooting guard Jalen Coleman-Lands didn’t play versus Oklahoma State.

“He had a migraine, so he was not available to us. He should be available for us tomorrow for practice,” Self said on Hawk Talk. “We have pretty much settled in with what we’re going to do (rotation wise). I think depending on the game situation, who is playing well … it may be a little bit different game to game. I wish we could play our bench a little more, but I’m not discouraged on who we are playing at all.”

Self explained the reasoning behind playing regular rotation player Mitch Lightfoot just three minutes against the Cowboys compared to Clemence’s nine minutes.

“One thing I’d like to say, and this is not being positive, negative or anything, this is factual: Don’t read anything into Mitch didn’t play much last night,” Self said of the senior forward, “because I wanted to see what Zach was like and give him an opportunity so we can have some idea moving forward kind of how we can utilize him.

“Mitch is in the same place he’s always been with us. He gives us a chance to win. He is so supportive of everybody else. He didn’t get a chance to play last night because David (McCormack, 12 points, 12 boards, three assists, two blocks in 28 minutes) is playing well. You want to give Zach a chance. You don’t give Zach near as big a chance if you try to split the time with Mitch. That’s the reason for that as much as anything,” Self noted.

Clemence, who missed nine straight games because of a fractured bone in his big toe right foot, returned to hit a three-pointer that put KU ahead to stay in Saturday’s narrow 71-69 home win over Oklahoma.

“He’s gotten nine rebounds in the 18 minutes he’s played (last two games) and they’ve been real rebounds not just balls falling to him,” Self said of Clemence, a 6-10, 225-pound freshman from San Antonio, Texas. “I’ve been really pleased in how he doing,” Self added.

Clemence did a good job guarding OU forward Tanner Groves down the stretch of Saturday’s game Self said.

“When you look at him,” Self said of Clemence, “he’s thin but he is not soft. He’ll get his nose in there and get his nose dirty. I’ve been impressed with his competitive spirit as much as anything, because when you are pretty athletic and he is, he is 6-10 and can cover space and is pretty long and you can shoot, you will figure it out before long, He is close to figuring it out.”

KU will next meet West Virginia at 7 p.m., Central Time, Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Both sidelined recently by illness, Fish takes 6th, Bloemen 8th in long-track's 10k

    BEIJING — Around the halfway point of the 10,000 metres, Ted-Jan Bloeman passed his coach Bart Schouten and made a slashing gesture with his right hand. He was done. Canada's defending Olympic champion was still in bronze-medal position, but he'd run out of gas. A medal wasn't possible — and he knew it. The 35-year-old from Calgary finished eighth in the event that made him a Canadian hero four years ago in Pyeongchang, done in by a non-COVID illness that sidelined him for the better part of a m

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • 5 Interesting facts about Al Ahly

    Are you a fan of Al Ahly Egyptian football club? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Nick Nurse: Raptors ‘played their guts out’ in tough loss to Nuggets

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse liked the toughness and heart his team played with against the Denver Nuggets, even though they came up short on the scoreboard. He also discussed how they defended Nikola Jokic and Pascal Siakam's continued hot streak. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.