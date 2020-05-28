Status of European soccer leagues
The status of European soccer's major men's leagues following their suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
FRANCE: Season abandoned. Paris Saint-Germain declared champion.
GERMANY: Bundesliga returned on May 16.
SPAIN: La Liga resuming after June 8.
ENGLAND: Premier League restarting on June 17, pending government approval.
ITALY: Serie A resuming on June 20.
---
