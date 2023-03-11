Statues of ‘old white men’ may need to be destroyed, Welsh government advises

Craig Simpson
·3 min read
Admiral Nelson, Sir Thomas Picton, the Duke of Wellington and Henry Morton Stanley all of statues in Wales
Admiral Nelson, Sir Thomas Picton, the Duke of Wellington and Henry Morton Stanley all of statues in Wales

Statues of controversial “old white men” such as the Duke of Wellington and Admiral Lord Nelson could be hidden or destroyed to create the “right historical narrative”, according to Welsh government guidance.

Historical statues that often glorify “powerful, older, able-bodied white men” may be “offensive” to a more diverse modern public, according to guidance which is expected to be finalised this month.

The government's "best-practice" advice states that councils and other public bodies should “take action” to set the “right historical narrative”.

It says authorities could “conceal commemorations” and “discretely box monuments or enclose them creatively in new artworks”.

Street and buildings could also be changed, the guidance states, to “remove offensive or unwanted names”.

Alternatively, “offensive or unwanted items” could be relocated or destroyed, the advisory documents state, while noting drawbacks including expense and the need for extensive public consultation.

Nelson - Alamy
Nelson - Alamy

Public commemorations including paintings, plaques and statues, the advice states, should “not insult or hurt fellow citizens”.

It claims that existing monuments “can be offensive to people today who see them in a different light”, including as “aggressors who conquered peoples to expand the British Empire”.

Diversity is “hardly visible at all in public commemorations”, it says, with existing memorials giving the “perception that the achievements that society considers noteworthy are those of powerful, older, able-bodied white men”.

To “dispel” this narrative, and end the “perpetuation of racist colonial myths about white superiority”, potentially offensive older monuments can be “re-evaluated” with the help of public and expert consultation.

However, officials note that the “relative preponderance of white historians over other identities can skew understanding”.

In 2020 a statue of Sir Thomas Picton was boarded up at Cardiff City Hall after the city's mayor called for its removal.

Sir Thomas was hailed as a hero following his death at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, but his legacy as governor of Trinidad has been questioned and he was also involved in the slave trade.

The advice follows a 2021 government-backed “audit of commemoration” in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, which covered hundreds of statues, plaques, buildings and street names linked to “the slave trade and British Empire”.

It named Welsh explorer Henry Morton Stanley as among figures honoured with a statue who committed “crimes against black people”, while the Duke of Wellington and Admiral Lord Nelson were among the memorialised deemed to have “opposed abolition”.

Duke of Wellington - Alamy
Duke of Wellington - Alamy

The audit’s subsequent “Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan” outlined public bodies’ responsibility for “setting the right historical narrative” and aimed to recognise “historical injustices” while also pointing out the “positive impact” of minority communities.

The draft guidance announced by Dawn Bowden, the deputy minister for arts, has been the subject of a recent consultation, with a final version set to be issued this month. Ministers have said it steers best practice and is not mandatory. Major changes are not expected.

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has raised concerns that the guidance represents an “Orwellian” attempt to have public bodies rewrite history.

He told the Telegraph: “Whether it is their erroneous misguidance for public bodies or their so-called ‘Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan’, Labour are intent on rewriting our history here in Wales.

“Labour have been captured by a hard-Left, anti-British mob who want nothing more than to topple our statues, tear up the works of classic authors and cancel our great orators, all in the name of virtue signalling.

“Statues may well offend some people, but that does not make them any less a part of Wales’ rich history. What happened to remembering the mistakes of the past and learning the lessons?

“We should be punishing woke vandals for denigrating our history and damaging our monuments, not kowtowing to them by ‘concealing statues’ as this document suggests.”

“Rest assured, I will be pushing hard against these Orwellian moves with Welsh Conservative colleagues, that are unfortunately becoming more and more common from the socialists in Cardiff Bay.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Man who violently assaulted wife gets stronger punishment after sentence appealed

    WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • 3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

    PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days. The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Americans kidnapped in Mexico went for a BBL? There's a bigger question about this procedure

    If you're a woman, and especially if you're Black, I'm going to bet you don't have to scroll too far to see this. It's already part of your algorithm.

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • Witnesses describe alleged skateboard attack on off-duty Abbotsford police officer during manslaughter trial

    Warning: This story contains details of violence. A courtroom in Nelson, B.C., heard testimony this week from witnesses who described a confrontation between two men on the city's main downtown street in July 2020, which ended with a skateboard attack that allegedly killed off-duty police officer Allan Young. Alex Willness, 28, has pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter. Young, 55, was a 20-year-veteran with the Abbotsford Police Force and died at Kelowna General Hospital five days afte

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • First Nation mourns 5-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Alberta

    A First Nation in northern Alberta is mourning the death of a five-year-old boy who was killed by his family's dogs on Sunday. The child died after being attacked by his family's dogs on Whitefish Lake First Nation on Sunday, Const. Kelsey Davidge said Thursday. "He did die from a dog attack/mauling," she said. "They were family-owned pets. There is no public safety concerns or other concerns to the public." Davidge said the family killed the dogs themselves following the attack. She was unable

  • Second child rescued in Edmonton-area sexual exploitation case

    Police have rescued a school-aged child in Strathcona County and laid numerous sexual exploitation charges against the child's father. The 36-year-old man was allegedly talking online with a 35-year-old Strathcona County woman who was charged in early February with committing similar child sexual exploitation offences against her toddler-aged child. New offences were uncovered during a preliminary forensic analysis of computers seized from the woman, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (A

  • Mother and her two 'loving and caring' sons found dead at London home

    A mother and her two young sons were found dead in their south London home, police said on Friday as they launched an investigation into their deaths.

  • Man jailed for two years in Thailand for selling rubber duck calendars

    A Thai court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to two years in jail for selling satirical calendars featuring rubber ducks, which authorities said insulted the king.&nbsp;Inflatable yellow ducks were used as a symbol during pro-democracy protests in 2020. The sentencing comes as two women were rushed to hospital after staging a weeks-long hunger strike demanding the release of those arrested under Thailand's draconian lèse majesté law. For more, we talk to Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.&nbsp;&nbsp; Meanwhile, South Korea's president is to visit Japan after Seoul proposed a controversial plan to compensate victims of forced labour during Japanese occupation.&nbsp;And a new manga book hits the shelves in Japan: one that's been created entirely by artificial intelligence.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Thai hunger strike activists calling for justice reforms fight for life in hospitalDebunking a Ukrainian MP's strange visit to ThailandThe rise of weed tourism: Is Thailand turning into the 'Amsterdam of Asia'?

  • Thieves Hit North Carolina Dealer

    This just keeps on happening…

  • Canada investigates alleged Chinese police posts in Quebec

    Canadian police are investigating allegations that China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec, police officials said Thursday. Canadians of Chinese origin have been victims of activities carried out by the stations, Sgt. Charles Poirier of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, adding that any type of intimidation, harassment or targeting of diaspora communities will not be tolerated. The RCMP's Integrated National Security Team has opened investigations into the suspected police stations in Montreal and Brossard, a suburb just south of the city, he said.

  • Military veteran identified decades after remains found near wildlife area, CO cops say

    Advanced forensic DNA testing helped identify the remains more than 30 years later, deputies said.

  • FTX's former chief engineer hands over his $3.7 million vacation home to the US government as it's believed to be linked to his crimes, report says

    Nishad Singh bought the $3.7 million vacation home in Washington state just weeks before the crypto exchange's collapse, Bloomberg reported.