How the Statue of Liberty watched almost 13 million immigrants come ashore

‘Huddled masses’: immigrants at Ellis Island’s Money Exchange, circa 1880 - Fotosearch/Getty Images

Originally known as “Liberty Enlightening the World”, the Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to the United States. In 1865 – at the end of the American Civil War – France wanted to congratulate America on becoming a viable democracy. The statue is based on Libertas, the Roman goddess of Liberty, and in her right hand she holds a torch that lights up the path to freedom.

Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi was the sculptor, and he based the statue’s face on that of his mother. Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, creator of the eponymous tower, helped to erect the skeleton within. The statue took shape between 1875-85. Copper was sourced from Norway, to make a skin that could endure whatever the wind and weather threw at it.

The French were responsible for the 46-metre, 225-ton statue, which was shipped across the Atlantic in more than 200 crates. The Americans built its 47-metre pedestal.

On 28 October 1886, when President Cleveland – the only US president (to date) to serve non consecutive terms – was to unveil it on what would later be known as Liberty Island, one million people thronged the streets. As the parade passed the New York Stock Exchange that day, traders threw ticker tape from the windows – so, the Statue of Liberty brought about the first ever “ticker tape parade”.

At the statue’s base is a sonnet, The New Colossus, written in 1883 by Emma Lazarus. It includes those famous, beautifully evocative lines:

“Give me your tired, your poor/

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…”.

Head of the Statue of Liberty in the Champ-de-Mars - Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, America threw its doors open to immigrants, because it needed manual labour as the nation expanded. They poured into Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans and San Francisco – with New York the most popular destination.

Steamships from the White Star, Red Star, Cunard and Hamburg-America lines would dock on the west coast of Manhattan. First- and second-class passengers did not need to clear immigration, as it was assumed they were financially self-sufficient. Steerage passengers, though, were taken by ferry for inspection at Ellis Island.

The Registry Room – the Great Hall – is vast, showing the scale of the island’s operation. Doctors administered what became known as “6 Second Physicals”. Passengers were generally treated with respect. They had already answered 30 key questions while on board the ship. Only two per cent of applicants were excluded, and these were returned at the carriers’ expense.

The arrival of immigrants to Ellis Island, New York circa 1880 - Fotosearch/Getty Images

Ellis Island’s record-breaking day was 17 April 1907, when nearly 12,000 immigrants were welcomed. In all, 12-13 million people would take their first steps on American soil at Ellis Island.

The first foreigner to be processed there, in January 1892, was Annie Moore. She made the 12-day voyage from Queenstown, Ireland, with two younger brothers, and they were joyfully reunited with their parents, who had set off for America four years earlier. Annie was a “rosy-cheeked Irish girl”, according to the New York Times, one of the many newspapers to treat her as a celebrity. Annie was blessed by a priest on arrival, and received a $10 gold coin.

Over time, America’s general welcome to immigrants became regulated. In 1875, prostitutes were excluded; 1882 saw the door close on political offenders, “lunatics” and “idiots”, while in 1903 polygamists and political radicals were also denied entry.

Following the Second World War, America’s embassies took on more of the paperwork connected to border control. Ellis Island closed in November 1954. But the Statue of Liberty of course remains as the French intended – a beacon of hope and an icon of democracy.

