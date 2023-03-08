These Stats About Vapes And The Environment Are The Most Depressing Thing You'll Read Today

Habiba Katsha
·3 min read

You can’t leave your house without seeing a used vape on the floor. Vaping has become increasingly popular among British teens with an eye-watering 18% of 15-year-olds in England and Wales consuming e-cigarettes in February 2022, according to the NHS.

Shockingly, the number of 11 to 17-year-olds vaping in Britain, increased last year from 3.3% in 2021 to 7%.

We know that vaping has serious health risks however, concerns are now emerging about the huge amounts of electronic waste that the smoking alternative produces.

A report by recycling group Material Focus, found single-use vape sales in the UK have soared to a staggering 138million a year.

Each vaping device is made with 0.15g of lithium in its battery, a metal that is ranked as a “critical” raw material by the US and EU.

So much so that The International Energy Agency believes that in two years, the material could be in short supply as manufacturers rush to scale up electric car production.

Over 90 tonnes of lithium were used when creating $5bn worth of single-use vapes sold globally in 2022, according to Financial Times data from the research group Euromonitor the consultancy ECigIntelligence.

This equals to enough lithium to supply more than 11,000 electric vehicle batteries. Additionally, they contained around 1,160 tonnes of copper, which is enough to use for 1.6m home electric vehicle chargers.

“If you wanted to invent a product to expose what’s rotten with the vaping industry, disposable vapes would be it,” says Shane MacGuill, head of nicotine research at Euromonitor.

However, manufacturers around the world aren’t making much effort to make sure their products are recycled in order to protect the resource from ending up in landfills. New research conducted by Material Focus shared with the Financial Times -  highlights that a large number of smaller vape companies are not registered to meet legal rules to fund recycling.

Laura Young, an award-winning climate activist is campaigning to getting them banned. Young went on a disposable vape hunt across Dundee to see how many disposable vapes she can find.

“Some analysis of what was found, plus some scary noises and smoke coming from them. Many were wet and damaged from being outside littered,” Young shares.

She found vapes near residential and city centre spots, highlighting that they can be found nearly everywhere which is bad news for the environment.

And she’s not the only one..

We’re all for quitting smoking, but seriously, vaping instead clearing isn’t helping our environment.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

    The 55-foot-long creature was spotted off the coast of Spain.

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • Booming Alberta town close to maxing out its water licence capacity

    Booming growth in Cochrane, Alta., is putting pressure on the town as it edges closer to maxing out its water licence capacity. Like other municipalities in the region, the town relies on a licence to draw the water it needs from the Bow River. But with no new water licences being granted by the provincial government and a growing population, the community needs solutions. In the mid-2000s, the province put a moratorium on applications for any new water licences for the entire South Saskatchewan

  • Nearly two dozen sharks found dead after two killer whales' 'surgical' feeding frenzy

    Killer whales engaged in a feeding frenzy led to at least 20 disemboweled sharks washing up on a South African beach, spotlighting the orcas behavior.

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

    TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat

  • 3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed

  • N.L. Hydro president optimistic about Muskrat Falls, despite discovery of new problems

    Despite recent setbacks for Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro president and CEO Jennifer Williams says she's hopeful the project will be able to run at high-power by mid-April. A new set of issues with the multibillion-dollar hydroelectricity project, identified in a recent report from the province's Public Utilities Board, has pushed back a round of high-power testing. The company expected to have the tests completed by the end of February, but the timeline has now been extended to

  • Red tide is blanketing some Florida beaches: What you need to know about the toxic algae

    Is red tide harmful to humans? What exactly is red tide? Here's what to know as Southwest Florida deals with high levels of algal bloom.

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • Exclusive-U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say

    (Reuters) -U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of a new law banning goods made with forced labor, according to two Chinese solar companies. A White House official confirmed the thaw in shipments at an energy conference on Monday, attributing it to clearer rules around complying with the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA). The gains are a relief to major Chinese suppliers including Trina Solar and Jinko Solar, who are finally getting products into the lucrative U.S. market after long delays.

  • Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

    A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

  • With pails and mugs, Philippine residents clean up oil spill

    Residents of a central Philippine province affected by an oil spill from a sunken tanker endured the powerful stench of petroleum as they cleaned it up using buckets and mugs while authorities raced to contain environmental damage. Wearing personal protective equipment and masks, residents of the town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro, with the help of Philippine coast guard crew, collected debris soaked in oil and wiped thick sludge from rocks along the shore. "Here in our area the oil is really thick and the smell is strong," said 34-year-old resident Maribel Famadico while cleaning along the shore with other volunteers.

  • Sunken oil tanker believed found off Philippines

    STORY: Authorities in the Philippines believe they've located the wreck of the oil tanker that sank off its coast last week, creating an oil spill.And like so many similar accidents before it, left local communities in fear of how much damage is going to be done to the environment and their own livelihoods before it's over.This is the province of Oriental Mindoro. From the sky you can see the accumulating oil slick on its beaches - the dark patches in the sea and sand.The sunken ship is thought to be 1,200 feet below sea level and was carrying 211,000 gallons of oil when it went down, and it's not yet known how much oil has escaped.Florante Favroa is a fisherman. The government has halted fishing operations and now he says he's afraid he won't be able to afford to feed his children. He also said pollution has given him headaches and pain in his nose.Philip Servancia is another fisherman nearby. He's saying that the people are are using buckets and sacks to pick up the little oil they can.It's still not clear what caused the tanker, called the MT Princess Empress, to sink. Although the coast guard has said it suffered engine trouble in rough seas. All 20 crew members were rescued before it went down.The local governor has promised to seek compensation for the disaster. About 89,000 acres of coral reef, mangroves, and sea-grass are potentially affected.

  • 'Disaster' in Crestline as California Residents Trapped by Heavy Snow

    Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful

  • Alberta oilsands tailings release hidden from First Nation an audacious act of "environmental racism": Elizabeth May

    Federal politicians have joined the chorus of anger over Imperial Oil’s failure to alert a downriver First Nations community of a massive release of oilsands tailings first reported last May. “This is an outrageous act of environmental racism,” Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May told Canada’s National Observer. Her comments came the day after Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam released a statement accusing Imperial Oil of hiding the massive spill from the nation. In two separate

  • Yukon looks to spend $17M to upgrade ore dock in Skagway, Alaska

    The municipality of Skagway, Alaska, has accepted the terms of an agreement that would see the Yukon Government put more than $17 million toward upgrading one of the town's docks, in exchange for preferential access. The agreement over the dock upgrades, which has yet to be finalized, comes as Skagway prepares take back control of the facility at the end of March from the White Pass and Yukon Route railway — the company that leased it for more than five decades. The town now wants to upgrade the

  • Experts debunk social media posts warning Ontarians about Ohio train derailment

    On a map shared widely on social media, a dark cloud originates from a point marking the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and appears to disperse over eastern Ontario and much of southern Quebec. Images of the map spread quickly on TikTok and other social media platforms, accompanied by warnings that dangerous pollutants from the catastrophic Feb. 3 train derailment had blown across the border. "We were told it was unlikely to [affect] Canada," one reads. "But in reality that's exactly where it wen