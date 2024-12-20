Stats reveal Real Madrid forwards are back to their best after rocky start

Real Madrid’s start to the new season was far from ideal. The team struggled to find its rhythm, and while injuries played their part, the overall performances lacked the sharpness fans had come to expect.

But all of that has changed in a remarkable turnaround. The turning point came after their match against AC Milan, and barring the defeat against Liverpool, the team has looked like a different entity altogether.

Before that Milan match, Real Madrid had played 16 games, scoring a total of 32 goals. However, much of that tally was inflated by a high-scoring win over Dortmund, which didn’t truly reflect the team’s overall attacking consistency.

If you remove that game from the equation, Madrid’s average stood at just 1.8 goals per match, a figure that fell well short of the club’s usual attacking standards.

But since that pivotal match against Milan, the team has completely transformed. In the nine games that followed, they have scored an impressive 22 goals, bringing their average to almost 2.5 goals per game, a significant improvement in a short period.

The harmony is back

Carlo Ancelotti has put the pieces together. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

This change is not just about numbers. It is about the way the team is playing. Real Madrid, who were struggling to get their act together earlier in the season, are now firing on all cylinders.

Almost half of the goals they have scored this season—22 out of 54—have come in the past nine games alone, highlighting the dramatic shift in form.

For those who wondered if this was just a brief phase, a good game or two that would soon fade, the team has already proven that this is no passing trend.

The signs of consistency are clear, as they have now scored three goals in four consecutive matches, against tough opponents like Girona, Atalanta, Rayo Vallecano, and Pachuca.

This is not just a flash in the pan—it is a sign that Real Madrid is finding its rhythm, and with it, the excitement has returned.

The VIPs are delivering

Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Bellingham are all scoring for Real Madrid. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Key to this resurgence are four standout players: Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo. These players have been instrumental in the team’s revival.

Vinicius Jr. has been dazzling in his performances, displaying his best form and reminding fans why he has considered one of the brightest stars in the game.

Mbappe, although not yet at his absolute peak, has been consistently contributing, already surpassing 10 goals this season. His involvement in the team’s success is undeniable.

Then there’s Bellingham, whose form has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has scored in seven of his last nine games, and his presence on the field has become a key factor in the team’s attacking output.

Rodrygo, too, has been in top form, with standout performances, including a brace against Vallecas and another crucial goal in the Intercontinental match.

Between these four players, they have scored a combined total of 39 goals—making up a staggering 72% of the team’s total goals so far.

This highlights not only the individual brilliance of these players but also how the team is beginning to rely on their attacking prowess. It is clear that Real Madrid have regained their attacking edge, which was lost earlier in the season.

While the team may still not be playing with the same perfection as in their prime years, the recovery in their attacking play is undeniable.

Their recent run of form is a clear indication that Real Madrid’s claw has returned. They are once again a force to be reckoned with, and if this attacking form continues, they will be a formidable challenge for anyone in the competition.