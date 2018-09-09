How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared
(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared with Week 2 games ending Sept. 8:
1. North Dakota State (1-0), bye
2. James Madison (1-1), beat Norfolk State (1-1), 17-0
3. South Dakota State (1-0), beat Montana State (1-1), 45-14
4. Sam Houston State (1-0), beat Prairie View A&M (1-2), 41-32
5. North Carolina A&T (3-0), beat Gardner-Webb (1-1), 45-6
6. Eastern Washington (2-0), beat No. 18 Northern Arizona (1-1), 31-26
7. Kennesaw State (1-1), beat Tennessee Tech (0-2), 49-10
8. Wofford (2-0, 1-0 Southern), beat VMI (0-2, 0-1), 59-14
9. Samford (1-1), lost to Florida State (1-1), 36-26
10. Weber State (1-1), beat Cal Poly (0-2), 24-17
11. Nicholls (1-1), lost to Tulane (1-1), 42-17
12. Villanova (2-0), beat Lehigh (1-1), 31-9
13. Jacksonville State (1-1), beat Mississippi Valley State (0-2), 71-0
14. Montana (2-0), beat Drake (0-1), 48-16
15. Elon (1-1), beat No. 25 Furman (0-2), 45-7
16. McNeese (2-0, 1-0 Southland), beat Houston Baptist (1-1, 0-1), 51-34
17. Central Arkansas (1-1), beat Murray State (1-1), 26-13
18. Northern Arizona (1-1), lost to No. 6 Eastern Washington (1-1), 31-26
19. Illinois State (2-0), beat Eastern Illinois (0-2), 48-10
20. New Hampshire (0-2), lost to Colgate (2-0), 10-3
21. Northern Iowa (0-1), bye
22. Maine (2-0), beat Western Kentucky (0-2), 31-28
23. South Dakota (1-1), beat Northern Colorado (0-2), 43-28
24. Stony Brook (1-1), beat Bryant (1-1), 50-21
25. Furman (0-2), lost to No. 15 Elon (1-1), 45-7
