How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared with Week 2 games ending Sept. 8:

1. North Dakota State (1-0), bye

2. James Madison (1-1), beat Norfolk State (1-1), 17-0

3. South Dakota State (1-0), beat Montana State (1-1), 45-14

4. Sam Houston State (1-0), beat Prairie View A&M (1-2), 41-32

5. North Carolina A&T (3-0), beat Gardner-Webb (1-1), 45-6

6. Eastern Washington (2-0), beat No. 18 Northern Arizona (1-1), 31-26

7. Kennesaw State (1-1), beat Tennessee Tech (0-2), 49-10

8. Wofford (2-0, 1-0 Southern), beat VMI (0-2, 0-1), 59-14

9. Samford (1-1), lost to Florida State (1-1), 36-26

10. Weber State (1-1), beat Cal Poly (0-2), 24-17

11. Nicholls (1-1), lost to Tulane (1-1), 42-17

12. Villanova (2-0), beat Lehigh (1-1), 31-9

13. Jacksonville State (1-1), beat Mississippi Valley State (0-2), 71-0

14. Montana (2-0), beat Drake (0-1), 48-16

15. Elon (1-1), beat No. 25 Furman (0-2), 45-7

16. McNeese (2-0, 1-0 Southland), beat Houston Baptist (1-1, 0-1), 51-34

17. Central Arkansas (1-1), beat Murray State (1-1), 26-13

18. Northern Arizona (1-1), lost to No. 6 Eastern Washington (1-1), 31-26

19. Illinois State (2-0), beat Eastern Illinois (0-2), 48-10

20. New Hampshire (0-2), lost to Colgate (2-0), 10-3

21. Northern Iowa (0-1), bye

22. Maine (2-0), beat Western Kentucky (0-2), 31-28

23. South Dakota (1-1), beat Northern Colorado (0-2), 43-28

24. Stony Brook (1-1), beat Bryant (1-1), 50-21

25. Furman (0-2), lost to No. 15 Elon (1-1), 45-7

