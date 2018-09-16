How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 3 games ending on Saturday:

1. North Dakota State (2-0), beat North Alabama (2-1), 38-7

2. James Madison (2-1), beat Robert Morris (1-2), 73-7

3. South Dakota State (2-0), beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-2), 90-6

4. North Carolina A&T (3-0), bye

5. Sam Houston State (1-1), lost to North Dakota (2-1), 24-23

6. Eastern Washington (2-1), lost to Washington State (3-0), 59-24

7. Kennesaw State (2-1), beat Alabama State (1-2), 62-13

8. Wofford (2-1), lost to Wyoming (2-2), 17-14

9. Samford (1-2, 0-1 Southern), lost to Mercer (2-1, 1-0), 30-24

10. Villanova (2-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Towson (2-1, 1-0), 45-35

11. Weber State (2-1), beat No. 22 South Dakota (1-2), 27-10

12. Jacksonville State (1-1), bye

13. Nicholls (1-2, 0-1 Southland), lost to No. 16 McNeese (3-0, 2-0), 20-10

14. Elon (1-1), postponed vs. William & Mary

15. Montana (2-1), lost to Western Illinois (1-2), 31-27

16. McNeese (3-0, 2-0 Southland), beat No. 13 Nicholls (1-2, 0-1), 20-10

17. Maine (2-0), bye

18. Central Arkansas (2-1, 1-0 Southland) beat Southeastern Louisiana (0-3, 0-1), 33-25

19. Illinois State (2-0), bye

20. Northern Arizona (1-2), lost to Missouri State (2-1), 40-8

21. Northern Iowa (0-2), lost to Iowa (2-1), 38-14

22. South Dakota (1-2), lost to No. 11 Weber State (2-1), 27-10

23. UC Davis (2-1), lost to Stanford (2-1), 30-10

24. Stony Brook (2-1), beat Fordham (0-3), 28-6

25. Rhode Island (2-1), lost to Connecticut (1-2), 56-49

FCS coverage: www.fcs.football