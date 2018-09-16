How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared
(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 3 games ending on Saturday:
1. North Dakota State (2-0), beat North Alabama (2-1), 38-7
2. James Madison (2-1), beat Robert Morris (1-2), 73-7
3. South Dakota State (2-0), beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-2), 90-6
4. North Carolina A&T (3-0), bye
5. Sam Houston State (1-1), lost to North Dakota (2-1), 24-23
6. Eastern Washington (2-1), lost to Washington State (3-0), 59-24
7. Kennesaw State (2-1), beat Alabama State (1-2), 62-13
8. Wofford (2-1), lost to Wyoming (2-2), 17-14
9. Samford (1-2, 0-1 Southern), lost to Mercer (2-1, 1-0), 30-24
10. Villanova (2-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Towson (2-1, 1-0), 45-35
11. Weber State (2-1), beat No. 22 South Dakota (1-2), 27-10
12. Jacksonville State (1-1), bye
13. Nicholls (1-2, 0-1 Southland), lost to No. 16 McNeese (3-0, 2-0), 20-10
14. Elon (1-1), postponed vs. William & Mary
15. Montana (2-1), lost to Western Illinois (1-2), 31-27
16. McNeese (3-0, 2-0 Southland), beat No. 13 Nicholls (1-2, 0-1), 20-10
17. Maine (2-0), bye
18. Central Arkansas (2-1, 1-0 Southland) beat Southeastern Louisiana (0-3, 0-1), 33-25
19. Illinois State (2-0), bye
20. Northern Arizona (1-2), lost to Missouri State (2-1), 40-8
21. Northern Iowa (0-2), lost to Iowa (2-1), 38-14
22. South Dakota (1-2), lost to No. 11 Weber State (2-1), 27-10
23. UC Davis (2-1), lost to Stanford (2-1), 30-10
24. Stony Brook (2-1), beat Fordham (0-3), 28-6
25. Rhode Island (2-1), lost to Connecticut (1-2), 56-49
