How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared
(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS TOP 25 fared through Saturday:
1. North Dakota State (1-0), beat Cal Poly (0-1), 49-3
2. James Madison (0-1), lost to North Carolina State (1-0), 24-13
3. South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0), canceled, severe weather
4. Sam Houston State (0-0), bye
5. Kennesaw State (0-1), lost to Georgia State (1-0), 24-20
6. Jacksonville State (0-1), lost to No. 14 North Carolina A&T (1-0), 20-17
7. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Maine (1-0, 1-0), 35-7
8. Weber State (0-1), lost to Utah (1-0), 41-10
9. Eastern Washington (1-0), beat Central Washington (0-1), 58-13
10. Wofford (1-0, 1-0 Southern), beat The Citadel (0-1, 0-1), 28-21
11. Samford (1-0), beat Shorter (0-1), 66-9
12. Elon (0-1), lost to South Florida (1-0), 34-14
13. Northern Iowa (0-1), lost to No. 24 Montana (1-0), 26-23
14. North Carolina A&T (1-0), beat No. 14 Jacksonville State (0-1), 20-17; postponed to Sunday vs. East Carolina (0-0)
15. Delaware (0-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0), 21-19
16. Central Arkansas (0-1), lost to Tulsa (1-0), 38-27
17. McNeese (1-0), beat Northern Colorado (0-1), 17-14
18. Nicholls (1-0), beat Kansas (0-1), 26-23, in OT
19. Villanova (1-0), beat Temple (0-1), 19-17
20. Stony Brook (0-1), lost to Air Force (1-0), 38-0
21. Illinois State (1-0), beat St. Xavier (0-1), 46-0
22. Austin Peay (0-1), lost to Georgia (1-0), 45-0
23. Furman (0-1), lost to Clemson (1-0), 48-7
24. Montana (1-0), beat No. 13 Northern Iowa (0-1), 26-23
25. Youngstown State (0-1), lost to Butler (1-0), 23-21
