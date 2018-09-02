How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS TOP 25 fared through Saturday:

1. North Dakota State (1-0), beat Cal Poly (0-1), 49-3

2. James Madison (0-1), lost to North Carolina State (1-0), 24-13

3. South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0), canceled, severe weather

4. Sam Houston State (0-0), bye

5. Kennesaw State (0-1), lost to Georgia State (1-0), 24-20

6. Jacksonville State (0-1), lost to No. 14 North Carolina A&T (1-0), 20-17

7. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Maine (1-0, 1-0), 35-7

8. Weber State (0-1), lost to Utah (1-0), 41-10

9. Eastern Washington (1-0), beat Central Washington (0-1), 58-13

10. Wofford (1-0, 1-0 Southern), beat The Citadel (0-1, 0-1), 28-21

11. Samford (1-0), beat Shorter (0-1), 66-9

12. Elon (0-1), lost to South Florida (1-0), 34-14

13. Northern Iowa (0-1), lost to No. 24 Montana (1-0), 26-23

14. North Carolina A&T (1-0), beat No. 14 Jacksonville State (0-1), 20-17; postponed to Sunday vs. East Carolina (0-0)

15. Delaware (0-1, 0-1 CAA), lost to Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0), 21-19

16. Central Arkansas (0-1), lost to Tulsa (1-0), 38-27

17. McNeese (1-0), beat Northern Colorado (0-1), 17-14

18. Nicholls (1-0), beat Kansas (0-1), 26-23, in OT

19. Villanova (1-0), beat Temple (0-1), 19-17

20. Stony Brook (0-1), lost to Air Force (1-0), 38-0

21. Illinois State (1-0), beat St. Xavier (0-1), 46-0

22. Austin Peay (0-1), lost to Georgia (1-0), 45-0

23. Furman (0-1), lost to Clemson (1-0), 48-7

24. Montana (1-0), beat No. 13 Northern Iowa (0-1), 26-23

25. Youngstown State (0-1), lost to Butler (1-0), 23-21

