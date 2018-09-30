How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 5 games:

1. North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), beat No. 3 South Dakota State (2-1, 0-1), 21-17

2. James Madison (4-1, 2-0 CAA), beat Richmond (2-3, 0-1), 63-10

3. South Dakota State (2-1, 0-1 Missouri Valley), lost to No. 1 North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0), 21-17

4. Kennesaw State (4-1), beat Samford (1-4), 24-10

5. Eastern Washington (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky), beat Montana State (3-2, 1-1), 34-17

6. Weber State (3-1), bye

7. Wofford (3-1), beat Gardner-Webb (1-4), 45-14

8. Jacksonville State (3-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley), beat Austin Peay (2-3, 0-2), 48-34

9. Illinois State (3-1, 0-1 Missouri Valley), lost to Missouri State (3-1, 1-0), 24-21

10. McNeese (4-1, 3-0 Southland), beat Stephen F. Austin (1-3, 1-2), 17-10

11. Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA), beat New Hampshire (0-4, 0-1), 30-9

12. North Carolina A&T (4-1, 1-0 MEAC), beat South Carolina State (0-4, 0-1), 31-16

13(T). Central Arkansas (2-2, 1-1 Southland), lost to No. 21 Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-1), 34-31, in OT

13(T). Villanova (3-2, 0-2 CAA), lost to No. 18 Stony Brook (4-1, 2-0), 29-27

15. Nicholls (3-2, 2-1 Southland), beat Lamar (1-4, 0-3), 50-27

16. Maine (2-2), lost to Yale (2-1), 35-14

17. Montana (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky), beat Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2), 48-28

18. Stony Brook (4-1, 2-0 CAA), beat No. 13 Villanova (3-2, 0-2), 29-27

19. UC Davis (3-1), bye

20. Chattanooga (4-1, 2-1 Southern), lost to ETSU (4-1, 3-0), 17-14

21. Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-1 Southland), beat No. 13 Central Arkansas (2-2, 1-1), 34-31, in OT

22. Rhode Island (3-1), beat Harvard (2-1), 23-16

23. Northern Iowa (2-2, 1-0 Missouri Valley), beat Indiana State (2-2, 0-1), 33-0

24. Colgate (4-0), beat William & Mary (1-3), 23-0

25. Towson (3-1), beat The Citadel (1-3), 44-27

