Stats of the day - Blackburn v Norwich
Here's some stats ahead of the Canaries' trip to Ewood Park (provided by OPTA):
Blackburn Rovers are looking for their first league double over Norwich City since the 1969-70 season
Norwich have won their last five away league games against Blackburn – they had only won one of their first 17 visits to Ewood Park between 1936 and 2012 (D4 L12)
Blackburn won their first home league game under John Eustace when they beat Stoke 3-1. Rovers haven’t won consecutive league matches at Ewood Park since a run of four wins in February/March 2023
Norwich City ended 2023 with consecutive league defeats but they’ve only lost one of eight games in 2024 so far (W5 D2), winning their last two and scoring four goals in each win
Norwich are looking to win three consecutive league games under David Wagner for a second time, previously doing so in March 2023. The Canaries are also looking to score 4+ goals in three league games in a row for the first time since November 2018.