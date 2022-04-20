Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate hit 6.7 per cent in March

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in over 31 years, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The increase compared with a gain of 5.7 per cent in February, and was the highest reading since inflation hit 6.9 per cent in January 1991 when the GST was introduced.

Fuelling much of the increase in March were higher prices at the pumps as gasoline prices rose 39.8 per cent compared with the same month one year earlier.

Statistics Canada said the consumer price index would have been up 5.5 per cent year-over-year if it had excluded gasoline from its calculations, suggesting far broader price pressures.

The agency said prices were driven higher in March on the back of the country’s hot housing market, supply-chain constraints and the war in Ukraine that has affected prices for oil and food.

Statistics Canada said homeowner replacement costs, which includes prices for new home prices, rose 12.9 per cent year-over-year in March.

Grocery store prices rose 8.7 per cent year-over-year, the fastest annual rate since March 2009, aided by the largest annual increase in dairy and egg prices since February 1983.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also blamed for jumps in pasta prices and cereal, the latter rising at the fastest annual pace since June 1990. Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters.

Provincially, Statistics Canada said growth was most pronounced in Prince Edward Island where prices rose 8.9 per cent year-over-year.

As prices rose faster on an annual basis in March, average hourly wages were up by 3.4 per cent, still far behind inflation and eating into consumers’ purchasing power across income levels, said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.

"This is not sustainable to have a gap of more than three percentage points between inflation and wages," he said.

"Either inflation has got to come down fast, or wages have got to rise up to to meet if not exceed inflation in fairly short order, and I think I think it's going to be a little bit of both."

The growing rate of inflation has spooked economists and central bankers amid signs that Canadians are beginning to expect inflation to stay higher for longer.

Last week, the Bank of Canada increased its key policy rate by half a percentage point, raising the benchmark interest rate to one per cent with warnings that more rate hikes are to come this year.

"The Bank of Canada has been behind the curve and they've recognized that and now they have to catch up," Desjardins chief economist Jimmy Jean said.

"That's why they went out with that 50 basis-point rate hike, and we think they have another one in store for the next meeting."

Rising interest rates are expected to encourage saving and curb borrowing and spending, helping cool Canada's housing market and the cost of goods. As demand goes down prices tend to rise more slowly — or even edge down — easing inflation.

But the dampening effect of higher interest rates won't be immediate.

"It does take time for those interest rate hikes to have an effect on the economy and on inflation," he said.

The average of the three core measures of inflation, which are considered better gauges of underlying price pressures and closely tracked by the Bank of Canada, was 3.77 per cent in March. That's the highest recorded since March 1991 and up from the 3.53 per cent in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada’s housing market sees signs of cooling as interest rates rise

    Experts say higher interest rates are causing a slowdown in Canada’s hot housing market, leading to fewer sales and a slight drop in the average selling price in March.

  • Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on p

  • US pension fund giant CalPERS wants to vote out Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway's board unanimously favoured a vote against the proposal and recommended that shareholders do the same.

  • S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.74 points at 21,982.08. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 232.11 points at 35,143.31. The S&P 500 index was up 2.55 points at 4,464.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 133.52 points at 13,486.14. The Canadian dollar traded for 80.06 cents US compared with 79.21 cen

  • Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

    BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast of Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted. A total of almost 12 million people in the city of 25 million are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference. Wu said the vi

  • Mexico's electricity sector rankled by doubt and legal chaos

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s efforts to reshape Mexico’s electricity sector to favor the state-owned power company have spurred hundreds of lawsuits and sown a level of uncertainty that businesspeople say is costing jobs and private investment. The level of uncertainty is such that a solar panel company had to agree to a clause in a contract requiring it to buy back some 3,000 panels from a client if laws changed affecting their viability. Manuel Vegara, whose compa

  • Netflix ‘is a growth company, but it's no longer a premium growth company’: Analyst

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director & Head of Internet Research Mark Mahaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth for Netflix following disappointing first quarter earnings.

  • Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Undervalued, Even at All-Time Highs?

    Alimentation (TSX:ATD) stock continues to trade at all-time highs, but does that make it expensive? According to analysts, not really. The post Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Undervalued, Even at All-Time Highs? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada renewing its commitment to co-op housing with major investment, federal minister says

    The federal government will invest about $1.5 billion to build new co-op housing in Canada, the largest investment in co-op housing in 30 years, Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen said Tuesday in Vancouver. Hussen says the government expects to build 6,000 new co-operative housing units across Canada including in Vancouver. "We will be working with the co-op housing Federation of Canada and many other members of the co-op sector to design the new Co-operative Housing Development Program to bu

  • A former MSNBC analyst said he was 'done talking' about the war in Ukraine and joined a legion of international troops to fight against Russia: 'It's time to take action'

    "This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people, and they are mass-murdering civilians," said Malcolm Nance.

  • Coinbase launches NFT Marketplace in beta

    Coinbase is launching its long-awaited NFT marketplace Wednesday with a focus on trying to create a social community for buyers and sellers.

  • Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

    CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — Here in the dirt of one of the world’s most radioactive places, Russian soldiers dug trenches. Ukrainian officials worry they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the forested Chernobyl exclusion zone in the earliest hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, churning up highly contaminated soil from the site of the 1986 accident that was the world's worst nuclear disaster. For more than a month, some Russian sold

  • China’s economy shows signs of slowdown amid strict Covid lockdowns

    Shanghai effectively sealed off for weeks as China attempts to contain latest outbreak

  • Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown takes economic toll

    The strict lockdown in Shanghai is putting immense pressure on the city’s economy — home to China’s financial hub. At the Port of Shanghai, shipment delays are having a major impact on the global supply chain, affecting companies and consumers around the world.

  • Cyprus to further ease use of COVID certificates, masks

    NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country’s virus numbers continue to improve. Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that as of May 15, vaccination and recovery certificates will no longer be required to enter most places. However, certificates will still be needed to enter nightclubs, music halls, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes. Also on the same day, unvaccinated people con

  • Canada's inflation rate jumps to new 31-year high of 6.7%

    Canada's inflation rate rose to 6.7 per cent in March, far more than economists were expecting and a full percentage point higher than February's already 30-year high. Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that all eight categories of the economy that the data agency tracks rose, from food and energy to shelter costs and transportation. "The spike in prices over the month of March is the largest monthly increase since January 1991, when the goods and services tax was introduced," economist Royce

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • P&G CEO doesn't see a recession after big quarter for consumer products giant

    P&G CEO Jon Moeller chats with Yahoo Finance Live about his company's latest quarter and the outlook for consumer goods inflation.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei