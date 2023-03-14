Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 4.1 per cent in January

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 4.1 per cent to $73.9 billion in January, powered by gains in motor vehicle and petroleum and coal products sales.

The federal agency says sales in constant dollars were up 3.8 per cent in January, indicating that higher volumes played a significant role in the sales increase on a current dollar basis.

Statistics Canada says higher sales were recorded in 16 of 21 industries.

Sales of motor vehicles increased for the third consecutive month, up 13.4 per cent to $4.8 billion in January 2023 — the highest level since July 2020.

The agency says sales in the petroleum and coal products industry increased 10.1 per cent to $10.3 billion in January, following two consecutive monthly declines.

Statistics Canada says production in the aerospace product and parts industry declined 11.2 per cent to $1.6 billion in January following strong gains in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

