April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan

·2 min read

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.2 per cent for April compared with the previous record low of 5.3 per cent set in March.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said the moderate gain in employment is a sign of much more normal conditions, but also one where the supply of new workers may be beginning to be the binding constraint on growth.

"For the Bank of Canada, this will do nothing to dissuade them from their tightening path, not with headline inflation aiming at seven per cent," he wrote in a note to clients.

"The one item of news here that may help contain just how much the Bank ultimately needs to hike is the ongoing calmness of wages."

The jobless rate fell to its lowest point since at least 1976, which is as far back as comparable data goes, as the number of jobs in professional, scientific and technical services rose by 15,000 in April and the public administration category gained 17,000.

The number of people working in retail trade fell by 22,000 in April and those working in construction dropped by 21,000.

Statistics Canada says a number of signs point to an increasingly tight labour market in recent months, including a drop in the number of part-time workers that would prefer full-time work.

The involuntary part-time employment rate fell to its lowest level on record at 15.7 per cent in April.

Average hourly wages were up 3.3 per cent year over year in April compared with a year-over-year gain of 3.4 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada also noted that the proportion of those making less than $20 per hour in April made up 25.9 per cent of all employees, down from 35.5 per cent in April 2019.

Meanwhile, employees earning $40 or more per hour represented 24.5 per cent of employees, up from 18.0 per cent three years earlier.

The effects of the pandemic continued to be felt in the economy as the total hours worked in April fell 1.9 per cent compared with March, due in part to illness-related absences from work. A blizzard in Manitoba also affected the hours worked in that province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the number of jobs gained in April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What the April jobs report means for the Fed and markets

    NatWest Head of US Michelle Girard and Miller Tabak Equity Strategist Matt Maley join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the April jobs report, wage decreases, inflation, supply chain issues, and the outlook for unemployment.

  • Fed rate hikes will be ‘tough for a long period of time,’ market strategist says

    Matt Maley, Miller Tabak managing director and equity strategist, and Michelle Girard, NatWest Head of US, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Fed might react to the April jobs report and what areas of the market investors should gravitate toward amid high inflation and volatility.

  • Canada gains 15,300 jobs in April, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%

    Canada's economy gained a net 15,300 jobs in April, entirely in part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.2%, a new record low. The services sector grew by a net 31,4600 positions, mostly in public administration, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

  • USD/CAD Moved Lower After the Fed Announced Less Aggressive Tightening

    USD/CAD faced downward pressure as yields rose after the FOMC Meeting.

  • US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. The economy’s hiring gains have been strikingly consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decade

  • Blink Charging CEO: Investors shouldn’t expect EV plays to be profitable — yet

    As an all-electric future draws nearer, don’t expect big profits anytime soon from the companies involved.

  • DoorDash beats on earnings as orders hit record high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for DoorDash.

  • Stocks fall as investors digest Fed decision, oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to increase output

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving after the Fed announced a 50 basis point rate hike.

  • National employment numbers for April from Statistics Canada, at a glance

    OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets): Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3) Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (61.9) Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.4) Number unemployed: 1,085,800 (1,100,200) Number working: 19,600,500 (19,585,200) Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (9.8) Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.4) Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.8) This report by The Canadian Press was f

  • Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by province

    OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets): _ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.8 per cent (12.9) _ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1) _ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.5) _ New Brunswick 7.0 per cent (7.7) _ Quebec 3.9 per cent (4.1) _ Ontario 5.4 per cent (5.3) _ Manitoba 5.0 per cent (5.3) _ Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.0) _ Alberta 5.9 per cent (6.5) _ British Columbia 5.4

  • Nova Scotia scraps non-resident property tax to protect province's reputation

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the government is not moving forward with a non-resident property tax because doing so would hurt the province's reputation. Houston told reporters today after a cabinet meeting he didn't anticipate the province's reputation as a welcoming place would be put at risk due to the proposed annual tax. The Progressive Conservatives introduced two new taxes for non-resident property owners in the recent budget as a way to encourage foreign owners to sell

  • Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia

    It also said Ukraine could pose a risk to sales of up to 250 million euros ($271 million), or about 1% of the group total in 2021. Fourth-quarter results of LPP, Poland's biggest fashion retailer, were hit with a 335 million zloty ($78 million) write-down, covering closure of its stores in Russia. In 2021/2022, Russia was LPP's second-biggest market after Poland, constituting 19.2% of its full-year sales revenue.

  • Fewer home bids easing competition for some, but prices still high: brokers

    TORONTO — Brokers say prospective buyers who have grown tired of going up against dozens of competitors to purchase a home are starting to get some relief from the frenzy seen over the past few years. Brokers in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver say plenty of properties their clients are eyeing or selling are snagging fewer offers than months ago, when frantic bidding wars were the norm and many complained buyer anxiety was reaching new highs. Sara Rowshanbin, a broker with Chestnut Park Real Esta

  • Enbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes

    Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, is looking for ways to boost pipeline utilisation amid surging U.S LNG export volumes to Europe, as it seeks to slash its dependence on Russian energy, following its invasion of Ukraine. This has helped Enbridge, which moves about 20% of all gas consumed in the U.S and most of Canada's crude exports to the country. Enbridge said it transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd) on its Mainline system in the first quarter, higher than 2.75 million a year earlier.

  • Airbus sets record jet output goal with new U.S. line

    DUBLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Wednesday firmed up record plans for a 50% hike in key narrowbody jet output as it gambles on a steady travel rebound led by the United States, where the European exporter plans to deepen its industrial footprint. The world's largest planemaker reaffirmed existing plans to raise A320-family production to 65 jets a month in mid-2023 and confirmed tentative plans to go further by lifting monthly output to 75 in 2025, compared with around 50 a month now. Coming alongside a higher than expected first-quarter profit, the move highlights a powerful recovery for the industry's most-sold category of jet, which has propelled Airbus ahead of Boeing - still emerging from a crisis over the 737 MAX.

  • Canada's April jobless rate dips to 5.2%, jobs growth less then expected

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April but the unemployment rate inched down to new record low of 5.2%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, setting the scene for another oversized rate hike by the central bank. After adding more than 400,000 jobs over the previous two months, Canada added a modest 15,300 net jobs in April, far short of analyst expectations of a gain of 55,000. The increases were entirely in part-time work, as full-time employment fell.

  • Enbridge reports $1.93B first-quarter profit as energy demand and prices grow

    CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says its profits rose in the first quarter as energy demand and prices continue to grow. The pipeline company reported earnings attributable to common shareholders of $1.927 billion compared with $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year. Enbridge says the profit amounted to 95 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with 94 cents per share a year ago. The Calgary-based company said cash provided by operating activities hit $2.94 billion in the first thre

  • Zelenskyy has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund Ukraine's war effort against Russia

    The crowdfunding site will provide 24-hour updates on how the donations are spent, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Rouble weakens sharply from over 2-year high vs euro before long weekend

    The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Russia for its actions in Ukraine, but several countries' worries about the impact of cutting off Russian oil imports stood in the way of agreement. "It looks like the rouble has found a new equilibrium point around 67, at least for the time being," said Sberbank CIB analysts in a note. Moves in the rouble are sharper than usual as market liquidity has been thinned by central bank restrictions designed to prop up financial stability after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Consumers opting for cheaper toys as inflation soars, toymaker Spin Master says

    Toymaker Spin Master Inc. says shoppers are becoming increasingly price sensitive and opting for less expensive toys as inflation continues to surge. Max Rangel, global president and CEO of the children's entertainment company, said sales of pricier toys have slowed. "We had last year quite a few items that were priced over $70 and that category was really growing pretty materially," he said during a conference call Thursday. "Now items in that category of price have contracted a bit." Consumers