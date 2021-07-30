CP NewsAlert: Statistics Canada says economy looks to have grown in second quarter

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy appears to have grown in the second quarter of the year despite two months of setbacks.

The agency says its preliminary estimate is that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent between April and June.

Real gross domestic declined by 0.5 per cent in April and the agency says today that May saw a decline of 0.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate is that real GDP grew by 0.7 per cent in June as pandemic restrictions started to ease across the country.

The Canadian Press