Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and 49ers stack up before Week 14

The Chicago Bears (4-8) will face the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) in Week 14, where Chicago is looking to snap a six-game losing streak as Thomas Brown steps in as interim head coach.

The Bears are coming off a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after he failed to use a timeout at the end of the game that cost them a potential win. Now, Brown steps in as interim head coach, where he'll continue to call plays for the offense and develop quarterback Caleb Williams in these final five games.

Here’s how the Bears and 49ers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse

Scoring Offense

Bears: 20.1 PPG (23rd)

49ers: 22.5 PPG (16th)

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Passing Offense

Bears: 190.1 YPG (27th)

49ers: 232.8 YPG (9th)

Rushing Offense

Bears: 109.0 YPG (23rd)

49ers: 139.6 YPG (7th)

Total Offense

Bears: 299.1 YPG (26th)

49ers: 372.4 YPG (7th)

First Downs

Bears: 220 (20th)

49ers: 244 (9th)

Penalties

Bears: 50.5 penalty YPG (16th)

49ers: 48.5 penalty YPG (13th)

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 49 (2nd)

49ers: 25 (17th)

Turnover Differential

Bears: +10 (4th)

49ers: -3 (20th)

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) celebrates recovering the fumble made by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

Scoring Defense

Bears: 20.0 PPG (9th)

49ers: 24.6 PPG (24th)

Passing Defense

Bears: 209.4 YPG (11th)

49ers: 190.0 YPG (4th)

Rushing Defense

Bears: 135.1 YPG (25th)

49ers: 119.9 YPG (15th)

Total Defense

Bears: 344.5 YPG (22nd)

49ers: 309.9 YPG (5th)

Sacks

Bears: 30 (16th)

49ers: 28 (21st)

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and 49ers stack up before Week 14