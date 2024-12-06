Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and 49ers stack up before Week 14
The Chicago Bears (4-8) will face the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) in Week 14, where Chicago is looking to snap a six-game losing streak as Thomas Brown steps in as interim head coach.
The Bears are coming off a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after he failed to use a timeout at the end of the game that cost them a potential win. Now, Brown steps in as interim head coach, where he'll continue to call plays for the offense and develop quarterback Caleb Williams in these final five games.
Here’s how the Bears and 49ers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse
Scoring Offense
Bears: 20.1 PPG (23rd)
49ers: 22.5 PPG (16th)
Passing Offense
Bears: 190.1 YPG (27th)
49ers: 232.8 YPG (9th)
Rushing Offense
Bears: 109.0 YPG (23rd)
49ers: 139.6 YPG (7th)
Total Offense
Bears: 299.1 YPG (26th)
49ers: 372.4 YPG (7th)
First Downs
Bears: 220 (20th)
49ers: 244 (9th)
Penalties
Bears: 50.5 penalty YPG (16th)
49ers: 48.5 penalty YPG (13th)
Sacks Allowed
Bears: 49 (2nd)
49ers: 25 (17th)
Turnover Differential
Bears: +10 (4th)
49ers: -3 (20th)
Scoring Defense
Bears: 20.0 PPG (9th)
49ers: 24.6 PPG (24th)
Passing Defense
Bears: 209.4 YPG (11th)
49ers: 190.0 YPG (4th)
Rushing Defense
Bears: 135.1 YPG (25th)
49ers: 119.9 YPG (15th)
Total Defense
Bears: 344.5 YPG (22nd)
49ers: 309.9 YPG (5th)
Sacks
Bears: 30 (16th)
49ers: 28 (21st)
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and 49ers stack up before Week 14