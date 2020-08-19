Stations fall silent a week on from Stonehaven rail tragedy

Passengers and staff at railway stations around the UK have held a one-minute silence to remember the victims of last week’s Stonehaven train crash.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide across the tracks on Wednesday August 12.

Six other people were injured.

Stations fell silent at 9.43am on Wednesday, exactly one week after the derailment was reported.

A wreath was laid at Aberdeen station, while Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Secretary Michael Matheson attended the silence at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Many English and Welsh stations joined the tribute and the Scottish Parliament also marked the minute’s silence.

At London Waterloo, a number of Network Rail staff stood underneath the station’s clock in a circle with their heads bowed.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, was among those to pay their respects, alongside a handful of passengers, British Transport Police officers and station staff.

Ahead of the event, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “I will join @ScotRail and others in Waverley Railway Station at 09.43 this morning, to remember those who lost their lives in the Stonehaven tragedy one week ago.

“We will remember Brett, Donald and Christopher and hold their loved ones in our thoughts.”

Investigators have said the train derailed and slid approximately 90 metres before hitting and destroying a barrier on the edge of a bridge, leading the front power car and one carriage to fall down an embankment.

