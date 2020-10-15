Stationary Generators Market Worth $24.03 Bn at 5.9% CAGR; Energy and Power Sector Giants to Dominate Market Share Through Strong Offerings: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Stationary Generators Market Research Report Are Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (United States), Kohler-SDMO (France), John Deere (United States), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Generac Power Systems (United States), FG Wilson (United Kingdom), Cummins Inc. (United States), Caterpillar Inc. (United States), American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (United States), Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd (India), PRAMAC (Italy), Aggreko (United Kingdom), Briggs & Stratton (United States), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Himoinsa (Spain).

Pune, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stationary generators market size is set to hit USD 24.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Lack of access to electricity supply in certain regions of the world will be a key growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report, titled “Stationary Generators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Fuel (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, Standby Load), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

According to a joint report produced by the World Bank (WB), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the UN Statistics Division, nearly 650 million people worldwide will be deprived of electricity by 2030 if governments fail to step up their efforts. At present, around 573 million people in sub-Saharan Africa are living without electricity. Moreover, reliable and uninterrupted access to power is still not assured in majority of the regions in developing countries. In such a scenario, stationary generators can play a vital role in ensuring power supply to villages and small- and medium-scale businesses, which are critical in the economic development of a nation.

The stationary generators market report states that the value of this market stood at USD 15.28 billion in 2018. In addition to this, the report provides answers to the following questions:

Market Restraint

Increasing Demand for Renewables to Impede Market Growth

While escalating demand for electricity is one of the prominent stationary generators market trends, steady rise in the demand for renewables is fast emerging as a formidable inhibiting factor for this market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), worldwide supplies of renewable power sources are slated to expand by 50% in the coming five years, driven by solar energy. By 2024, global solar capacity is likely to increase by 600 GW, the IEA notes. Furthermore, the IEA forecasts that the total share of renewable sources in electricity generation across the globe will reach 30% by 2024, displaying a 4% rise from current levels. Higher deployment of renewables will eschew the need to install or set up fossil fuel-powered electricity generating machines, thereby hindering the stationary genset market growth.





Regional Analysis

Exciting Growth Opportunities Await Global Players in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 5.54 billion in 2018 and the region is anticipated to dominate the stationary generator market share in the near future. The main reason attributable to this is soaring demand for energy and power in India and China fuelled by their large populations.

In the Middle East, heightened oil and gas exploration operations will boost the market, while in Africa lack of grid infrastructure will create several opportunities. Strong presence of technology leaders is expected to sustain the market in North America, whereas extensive utilization of stationary gensets by the automotive industry will propel the market in Europe.





