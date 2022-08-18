Station 19 season 6 will bring back major character

Station 19 spoilers follow.

Station 19 season 6 is bringing back Kelly Thiebaud's Eva Vasquez.

Not seen in the US drama (a spin-off from Grey's Anatomy) for two years now, Eva is the widow of firefighter Rigo Vasquez, while a steamy affair with her husband's colleague Jack Gibson sent shockwaves through the Seattle Fire Department.

ABC teases of the character's return (via Deadline): "Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past."

In some controversial news, it was recently reported that a Station 19 script featured numerous slurs against people of Latino descent from a racist character. Showrunner Krista Vernoff is said to have paused the virtual writing room after the outline was passed around.

Vernoff's reported subsequent staff email detailed how "recent harm and systemic issues" would be discussed in a Zoom meeting, which went ahead earlier this month.

"We will not be meeting creatively nor should we email as a group until then," Vernoff reportedly wrote.

"We will not proceed with business as usual until the recent harm and systemic issues have been addressed and healing has begun. If you are on script or outline please work on your own for the moment."

Producer Shonda Rhimes's company Shondaland – also responsible for Bridgerton – made a statement regarding the turn of events.

"As a company, it is in our DNA to constantly review the culture of our productions and to quickly make changes if and when they are not living up to the Shondaland values," it read.

"A recent situation in the writers' room at Station 19 provided us with opportunities to reimagine the structure of leadership in the name of creating a more respectful and inclusive workplace."

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with new seasons on October 6, airing on ABC in the US. They air on Sky Witness in the UK with selected episodes also available on NOW and Disney+.

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p