Station 19 Ending: Shonda Rhimes, Jaina Lee Ortiz React to Final-Season News

The Station 19 cast and crew are paying tribute to the series after ABC announced on Friday that its upcoming seventh season will be its last.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes posted on Instagram Friday night. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.”

Jana Lee Ortiz, who has played Andy Herrera on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff since its debut in 2018, reposted Rhimes’ statement to her Instagram story, adding, “Still processing this… The love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda.”

In addition to Lee Ortiz, Station 19 still has five other original cast members: Jason George (Ben Warren), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Vic Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery) and Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop). The current cast also includes Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) and Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz).

It was renewed for Season 7 in April, with Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige taking over as co-showrunners from previous boss Krista Vernoff. The drama will air its 100th episode during the 10-episode Season 7, which debuts Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10/9c.

