Statins Market Size To Hit US$ 22 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Statins: Continuously Rising Cholesterol-related Issues to Benefit Market Players

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global statins market size reached US$ 15 Billion in 2021 and The global Statins Market is projected to reach US$ 22 Billion by 2032. The global market for statins is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of high cholesterol & obesity is expected to drive the global statins market. North America enjoys the biggest share in the global statins market, with the U.S. leading the way.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, stroke, and heart attacks, is expected to drive the demand for statins in the coming years. The report also suggests that the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing aging population, increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, and rising disposable incomes in countries such as China and India.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3038

The Statins Market is an ever-evolving market that continues to grow year on year, thanks to the recent advancement in medical technology and the widespread availability of affordable Statins drugs. Statins are a type of lipid-lowering drug used to reduce high cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease. Statins can also be used to reduce the risk of stroke and vascular events in patients with diabetes or at risk for developing it. Statins have become one of the most widely prescribed medications in the world, with global sales estimated to be over $20 billion annually.

The Statins Market can be broken down into two main segments – generic Statins and branded Statin products. Generic Statin drugs account for more than 70% of total Statin sales, while branded Statin products comprise around 30% of total Statin sales. Generic Statin drugs are typically less expensive than branded Statin products, though both are equally effective for reducing cholesterol levels and preventing heart disease.

Story continues

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is one of the major drivers of the global statins market. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 31% of all deaths. The rising aging population is also expected to drive the demand for statins as older people are more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3038

However, the high cost of statins and the side effects associated with their use, such as muscle pain and weakness, liver damage, and increased risk of diabetes, are some of the factors that may restrain the growth of the global statins market. Additionally, the availability of alternative therapies, such as non-statin lipid-lowering agents, may also hinder the growth of the statins market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global statins market include

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Biocon

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Concord Biotech

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3038

Statins market Research Segmentation -

By Drug Class: Astrovastatins, Fluvastatins, Lovastatins, Pravastatins, Simvastatins, Others

By Therapeutic Treatment: Cardiovascular Disorders, Obesity, Inflammatory Disorders, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



