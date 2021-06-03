Static and Rotating Equipment Market to Reach USD 38.90 Billion in 2028; Increasing Adoption of Remote Working amid COVID-19 to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global static and rotating equipment market is set to gain momentum from the increasing demand for remote operations in every sector because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies are focusing more on cloud-based data handling. Some of the manufacturers have therefore started developing novel equipment to attract more customers. In March 2021, for instance, INEOS Oil & Gas Norway provided a contract to ASCO Norge to supply base services for the former’s drilling activities in the Fat Canyon. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Static and Rotating Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 29.84 billion in 2021 to USD 38.90 billion in 2028. It stood at USD 29.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to showcase a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Lockdown Measures & Social Distancing Norms to Hinder Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense losses for a large number of industries worldwide. As this industry is highly dependent on the oil and gas industry, it was impacted negatively owing to nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms. We are providing in-depth reports to help you better understand the current scenario of the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/static-and-rotating-equipment-market-100438

Segments-

Upstream Segment Held 52.1% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By type, the market is divided into static equipment and rotating equipment. Based on the location, it is segregated into onshore and offshore. Lastly, by application, it is trifurcated into upstream, midstream, and downstream. Out of these, the upstream segment earned 52.1% in terms of the static and rotating equipment market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing exploration activities undertaken to search for gas and oil.

Report Coverage-

The research report of the static and rotating equipment industry presents in-depth information about value chain optimization, recent developments, import & export analysis, market share, production analysis, trade regulations, strategic growth analysis, impact of domestic and localized organizations, application niches, geographical expansions, emerging revenue pockets, technological innovations, product approvals, and category market growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Develop Equipment with High Efficiency will Favor Growth

Nowadays, technological advancements are bringing about surging equipment efficiency. It is further helping to reduce the time taken to refine, transport, and explore oil and gas. Hence, many of these equipment companies are striving to increase profits by keeping up with labor laws. They are investing huge sums in research and development activities to introduce novel equipment with greater efficiency. These factors are expected to propel the static and rotating equipment market growth in the near future. However, the rising shift of people towards renewable energy sources may obstruct the demand for static & rotating equipment.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/static-and-rotating-equipment-market-100438

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Grow Significantly Fueled by Presence of Many Oil Rigs in China

Regionally, North America procured USD 8.71 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is majorly contributed by China as it is considered to be a leading producer of oil and gas. The country also has the largest number of oil rigs, which, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for static and rotating equipment in the region. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to remain at the forefront backed by the presence of reputed companies in the U.S. Besides, increasing exploration and refinery activities occurring across the region would aid growth.

Quick Buy: Static and Rotating Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100438

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities and Collaborations to Compete with Their Rivals

The global market contains multiple prominent manufacturers that are currently striving to introduce state-of-the-art products by conducting extensive R&D activities. Some of the others are adopting the strategy of collaboration to gain a competitive edge. Below is one of the industry developments:

  • August 2020: Atlas Copco joined hands with Vericor Power Systems to produce integrally geared companders and a centrifugal compressor powered by the latter’s gas turbines.

A list of renowned market manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • TechnipFMC (United Kingdom)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • General Electric (United States)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Metso Oyj (Finland)

  • Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Pentair Plc. (United States)

  • Flowserve Corporation (United States)

  • Wartsila Oyj Abp (Finland)

  • OAO TMK (Russia)

  • Doosan Group (South Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Static and Rotating Equipment Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Static Equipment

        • Heat Exchangers

        • Boilers

        • Furnaces

        • Valves

        • Others

      • Rotating Equipment

        • Pumps

        • Compressors

        • Turbines

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Upstream

      • Midstream

      • Downstream

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Static and Rotating Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Static Equipment

        • Heat Exchangers

        • Boilers

        • Furnaces

        • Valves

        • Others

      • Rotating Equipment

        • Pumps

        • Compressors

        • Turbines

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Upstream

      • Midstream

      • Downstream

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis and Forecast – By Application

        • Upstream

        • Midstream

        • Downstream

      • Canada Market Analysis and Forecast – By Application

        • Upstream

        • Midstream

        • Downstream

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/static-and-rotating-equipment-market-100438

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

