States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class

The term "class," first widely used in the 19th century, is still used to characterize a group of individuals who occupy the same tier on the economic ladder. Today, social classes are divided into three major groups: working (or lower) class, middle class and upper class.

In a 2022 survey conducted by Gallup, about half of Americans identified as middle class, 38% as middle class, and 14% as upper middle class, but only 2% identified as upper class. Income plays the largest role in determining class structure; however, the amount of money needed to ascend into a new class can be tricky to nail down. While there's no single formula for how ambitious, middle-income Americans increase their social mobility, some states are better than others for enabling the move from middle to upper class.

To find out where it's easiest to go from middle class to upper class, GOBankingRates drew data from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. We analyzed state-by-state changes in different levels of income over the years. For each state, the study found the year-over-year change and the five-year change in the percentage of households with the 2021 median household income, which was $69,021, as well as the percentage of households with incomes of $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000 or more. GOBankingRates defined middle class as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

GOBankingRates ranked the states by difficulty in moving from middle class to upper class, with the easiest state placed first.

1. Idaho

2021 median household income : $63,377

Five-year change in : Median household income : 28.88% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 78.79% Households earning $200,000 or more : 96.55%

Annual expenditures: $66,660.29

2. Utah

2021 median household income : $79,133

Five-year change in : Median household income : 26.58% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 66.04% Households earning $200,000 or more : 84.78%

Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

3. Washington

2021 median household income : $82,400

Five-year change in : Median household income : 31.11% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 50.77% Households earning $200,000 or more : 96.83%

Annual expenditures: $76,431.78

4. Oregon

2021 median household income : $70,084

Five-year change in : Median household income : 31.56% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 75.56% Households earning $200,000 or more : 95.35%

Annual expenditures: $81,116.74

5. Colorado

2021 median household income : $80,184

Five-year change in : Median household income : 28.25% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 50.77% Households earning $200,000 or more : 76.19%

Annual expenditures: $70,006.69

6. Maine

2021 median household income : $63,182

Five-year change in : Median household income : 24.31% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 83.33% Households earning $200,000 or more : 75.76%

Annual expenditures: $77,167.98

7. New Hampshire

2021 median household income : $83,449

Five-year change in : Median household income : 21.85% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 44.59% Households earning $200,000 or more : 66.67%

Annual expenditures: $77,703.41

8. Indiana

2021 median household income : $61,944

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.82% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 66.67% Households earning $200,000 or more : 80.00%

Annual expenditures: $60,168.27

9. Vermont

2021 median household income : $67,674

Five-year change in : Median household income : 20.62% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 56.52% Households earning $200,000 or more : 80.00%

Annual expenditures: $77,569.55

10. Nevada

2021 median household income : $65,686

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.72% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 71.43% Households earning $200,000 or more : 83.78%

Annual expenditures: $69,069.70

11. Arizona

2021 median household income : $65,913

Five-year change in : Median household income : 28.39% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 59.09% Households earning $200,000 or more : 76.19%

Annual expenditures: $70,809.82

12. Tennessee

2021 median household income : $58,516

Five-year change in : Median household income : 25.64% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 58.33% Households earning $200,000 or more : 71.43%

Annual expenditures: $60,369.06

13. Minnesota

2021 median household income : $77,706

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.92% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 49.18% Households earning $200,000 or more : 70.18%

Annual expenditures: $65,254.80

14. Georgia

2021 median household income : $65,030

Five-year change in : Median household income : 27.42% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 54.35% Households earning $200,000 or more : 76.09%

Annual expenditures: $59,298.21

15. Montana

2021 median household income : $60,560

Five-year change in : Median household income : 25.18% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 81.82% Households earning $200,000 or more : 69.70%

Annual expenditures: $70,140.54

16. Wisconsin

2021 median household income : $67,080

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.83% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 64.29% Households earning $200,000 or more : 69.44%

Annual expenditures: $63,916.24

17. Nebraska

2021 median household income : $66,644

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.54% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 61.90% Households earning $200,000 or more : 67.57%

Annual expenditures: $61,506.83

18. Michigan

2021 median household income : $63,202

Five-year change in : Median household income : 24.41% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 55.81% Households earning $200,000 or more : 73.68%

Annual expenditures: $61,707.62

19. Pennsylvania

2021 median household income : $67,587

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.12% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 48.00% Households earning $200,000 or more : 71.43%

Annual expenditures: $65,723.30

20. Ohio

2021 median household income : $61,938

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.23% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 53.66% Households earning $200,000 or more : 67.57%

Annual expenditures: $61,506.83

21. Missouri

2021 median household income : $61,043

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.09% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 56.41% Households earning $200,000 or more : 71.43%

Annual expenditures: $59,632.85

22. California

2021 median household income : 23.09%

Five-year change in : Median household income : 31.85% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 35.62% Households earning $200,000 or more : 71.43%

Annual expenditures: $59,632.85

23. North Carolina

2021 median household income : $60,516

Five-year change in : Median household income : 25.41% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 56.41% Households earning $200,000 or more : 76.92%

Annual expenditures: $64,050.10

24. Rhode Island

2021 median household income : $74,489

Five-year change in : Median household income : 27.58% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 40.32% Households earning $200,000 or more : 63.64%

Annual expenditures: $75,561.71

25. South Carolina

2021 median household income : $58,234

Five-year change in : Median household income : 24.17% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 61.11% Households earning $200,000 or more : 84.38%

Annual expenditures: $63,113.10

26. Illinois

2021 median household income : $72,563

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.58% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 41.67% Households earning $200,000 or more : 62.90%

Annual expenditures: $61,975.33

27. Iowa

2021 median household income : $65,429

Five-year change in : Median household income : 19.90% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 60.00% Households earning $200,000 or more : 65.71%

Annual expenditures: $59,699.78

28. West Virginia

2021 median household income : $50,884

Five-year change in : Median household income : 19.32% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 60.71% Households earning $200,000 or more : 65.22%

Annual expenditures: $60,235.20

29. Kansas

2021 median household income : $64,521

Five-year change in : Median household income : 20.44% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 55.81% Households earning $200,000 or more : 65.00%

Annual expenditures: $58,562.00

30. Kentucky

2021 median household income : $55,454

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.75% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 67.74% Households earning $200,000 or more : 68.97%

Annual expenditures: $63,514.67

31. Alabama

2021 median household income : $54,943

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.76% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 55.56% Households earning $200,000 or more : 75.86%

Annual expenditures: $58,963.57

32. Florida

2021 median household income : $61,777

Five-year change in : Median household income : 26.33% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 57.50% Households earning $200,000 or more : 65.91%

Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

33. Massachusetts

2021 median household income : $89,026

Five-year change in : Median household income : 25.47% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 30.59% Households earning $200,000 or more : 69.79%

Annual expenditures: $100,191.22

34. Virginia

2021 median household income : $80,615

Five-year change in : Median household income : 21.87% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 31.08% Households earning $200,000 or more : 54.12%

Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

35. South Dakota

2021 median household income : $63,920

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.74% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 67.65% Households earning $200,000 or more : 48.57%

Annual expenditures: $63,246.96

36. New Jersey

2021 median household income : $89,703

Five-year change in : Median household income : 21.71% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 21.11% Households earning $200,000 or more : 53.70%

Annual expenditures: $75,227.07

37. Arkansas

2021 median household income : $52,123

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.12% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 67.86% Households earning $200,000 or more : 73.08%

Annual expenditures: $60,636.77

38. Maryland

2021 median household income : $91,431

Five-year change in : Median household income : 20.20% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 25.00% Households earning $200,000 or more : 54.64%

Annual expenditures: $82,990.72

39. Wyoming

2021 median household income : $68,002

Five-year change in : Median household income : 14.98% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 46.00% Households earning $200,000 or more : 62.86%

Annual expenditures: $61,908.40

40. New Mexico

2021 median household income : $54,020

Five-year change in : Median household income : 18.27% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 42.11% Households earning $200,000 or more : 58.06%

Annual expenditures: $62,912.32

41. Hawaii

2021 median household income : $88,005

Five-year change in : Median household income : 22.27% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 43.04% Households earning $200,000 or more : 75.34%

Annual expenditures: $123,147.52

42. Texas

2021 median household income : $67,321

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.01% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 45.28% Households earning $200,000 or more : 52.63%

Annual expenditures: $61,908.40

43. Delaware

2021 median household income : $72,724

Five-year change in : Median household income : 19.19% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 39.34% Households earning $200,000 or more : 57.41%

Annual expenditures: $70,675.97

44. Louisiana

2021 median household income : $53,571

Five-year change in : Median household income : 17.35% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 41.46% Households earning $200,000 or more : 54.05%



Annual expenditures: $62,644.61

45. New York

2021 median household income : $75,157

Five-year change in : Median household income : 23.73% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 34.33% Households earning $200,000 or more : 61.25%

Annual expenditures: $90,018.16

46. Mississippi

2021 median household income : $49,111

Five-year change in : Median household income : 21.18% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 70.37% Households earning $200,000 or more : 65.22%

Annual expenditures: $56,888.80

47. North Dakota

2021 median household income : $68,131

Five-year change in : Median household income : 15.25% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 46.00% Households earning $200,000 or more : 36.73%

Annual expenditures: $64,987.09

48. Oklahoma

2021 median household income : $56,956

Five-year change in : Median household income : 18.56% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 47.22% Households earning $200,000 or more : 54.55%

Annual expenditures: $57,424.22

49. Connecticut

2021 median household income : $83,572

Five-year change in : Median household income : 16.47% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 23.17% Households earning $200,000 or more : 42.16%

Annual expenditures: $78,171.90

50. Alaska

2021 median household income : $80,287

Five-year change in : Median household income : 7.85% Households earning $150,000-$199,999 : 13.64% Households earning $200,000 or more : 51.47%

Annual expenditures: $84,730.85

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find the states where it is easiest to go from 'middle class" to "upper class," GOBankingRates found each state's (1) 2021 Median Household income, as well as the (2) year-over year change and the (3) 5-year percentage change in median household income. GOBankingRates then found the (4) 2021 percent of households with incomes $100,000 - $149,000, the (5) year-over year change and the (6) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $100,000 - $149,000, the (7) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, the (8) year-over-year change and the (9) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, as well as the (10) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $200,000+, and the (11) year-over year change and the (12) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $200,000+ all sourced from the 2016, 2020 and 2021 American Community Surveys that are conducted by the U.S Census Bureau. GOBankingRates also found each state's (13) annual expenditures which were calculated using the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, which was then factored out using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. These thirteen factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being the best. Factors 1 through 3 were weighted 0.5 times and factor 13 holds 1.5 times weight. All data was gathered and is up to date as of April 10, 2023.

GOBankingRates took middle class to be defined as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class