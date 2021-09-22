States To Provide Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia for Each COVID Death: Centre to SC

The kin of those Indian citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation from the state governments, the union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September.

The compensation will be paid by the states from their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), the government, in an affidavit submitted to the court, clarified.

"Compensation will be given to families of even those deceased who were involved in Covid relief operations or associated in preparedness activities... The cause of death needs to be certified as COVID-19 in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines," the affidavit filed by the government states, NDTV reported.

The ex gratia assistance will continue to be provided for deaths that may occur in the future phases of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

