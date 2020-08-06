These states require travelers to self-quarantine or present negative COVID-19 test

As states have opened back up, some are now tightening restrictions, and travelers may not be free to come and go as they please amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USA TODAY has an update on the states that are discouraging interstate travel by requiring or recommending that visitors and residents returning from other states quarantine. And some states are requiring a recent, negative COVID-19 test in lieu of a blanket quarantine policy.

Some counties or municipalities have issued similar advice to travelers, so anyone looking to go on a road trip or take a summer vacation should check government websites for their destination and anywhere they plan to stop overnight.

Here are the states that require or recommend traveler quarantines:

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that beginning August 11, non-Alaska residents need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival in the state or proof they are waiting on results from a test taken in that 72-hour period. Non-residents without a pre-test can get one on arrival, though for a price.

"If a non-resident arrives without a pre-test, testing is available for $250 per test," according to a policy on the state's website. "The traveler will be required to quarantine while waiting on results."

Testing is free for Alaska residents.

The previous policy, below, will stay in effect through August 10.

Dunleavy and the state's Department of Health and Social Services lifted the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. Both interstate and international travelers can come to Alaska as long as they meet the following requirements:

If tested within 72 hours to five days before they leave their destination, they can come into Alaska with proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test. They can't enter if the test is positive.

Alternately, if they had a negative PCR test within five days of departure, they can retest upon arrival in Alaska. They should minimize contact until the results of the second test come in.



If the traveler is a member of the critical infrastructure workforce, as determined by the state, they have to adhere to their company's community protective plan the state has on file.

If none of the above applies (the traveler doesn't have a test result, rejects testing, or is not a critical worker), that person must quarantine for 14 days.

Arkansas

While the state no longer mandates a 14-day quarantine for visitors, it still asks that Arkansans consider doing so when returning from travel to affected areas.

Connecticut

Effective June 25, the state will require a 14-day quarantine for any visitor or resident returning from a region with a transmission rate of 10 positive tests for every 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average.

Click here for the full list.

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C. will require travelers coming to the city to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are arriving from a high-risk area on nonessential travel.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said July 24 that the self-quarantine requirement would take effect the following week. Maryland and Virginia, which border D.C., are exempt from the order, but other states that see a seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases at 10 or more per 100,000 people will be affected.

Florida

Effective Aug. 6, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded the state's 14-day quarantine rule for visitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Hawaii

On July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he was delaying the start of a program that would allow out-of-state visitors with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass quarantine by at least one month to Sept. 1.

Ige cited "uncontrolled outbreaks and surges" on the mainland as a factor in the state's decision, singling out several states with spikes, including California and Arizona, which are big sources of visitors to Hawaii.

Illinois

As of August 4, the city of Chicago required visitors from the following states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Puerto Rico visitors must also quarantine beginning August 7.

Kansas

The state requires a 14-day quarantine for those heading to Kansas from these states:

Arizona (between June 17 to July 27)

Florida (on or after June 29)

Aside from certain international and cruise ship travel requirements, "anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period," according to the state's rules. People must also quarantine if they "received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19."