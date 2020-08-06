These states require travelers to self-quarantine or present negative COVID-19 test

As states have opened back up, some are now tightening restrictions, and travelers may not be free to come and go as they please amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USA TODAY has an update on the states that are discouraging interstate travel by requiring or recommending that visitors and residents returning from other states quarantine. And some states are requiring a recent, negative COVID-19 test in lieu of a blanket quarantine policy.
Some counties or municipalities have issued similar advice to travelers, so anyone looking to go on a road trip or take a summer vacation should check government websites for their destination and anywhere they plan to stop overnight.
Here are the states that require or recommend traveler quarantines:
Alaska
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that beginning August 11, non-Alaska residents need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival in the state or proof they are waiting on results from a test taken in that 72-hour period. Non-residents without a pre-test can get one on arrival, though for a price.
"If a non-resident arrives without a pre-test, testing is available for $250 per test," according to a policy on the state's website. "The traveler will be required to quarantine while waiting on results."
Testing is free for Alaska residents.
The previous policy, below, will stay in effect through August 10.
Dunleavy and the state's Department of Health and Social Services lifted the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. Both interstate and international travelers can come to Alaska as long as they meet the following requirements:
- If tested within 72 hours to five days before they leave their destination, they can come into Alaska with proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test. They can't enter if the test is positive.
- Alternately, if they had a negative PCR test within five days of departure, they can retest upon arrival in Alaska. They should minimize contact until the results of the second test come in.
- If the traveler is a member of the critical infrastructure workforce, as determined by the state, they have to adhere to their company's community protective plan the state has on file.
If none of the above applies (the traveler doesn't have a test result, rejects testing, or is not a critical worker), that person must quarantine for 14 days.
Arkansas
While the state no longer mandates a 14-day quarantine for visitors, it still asks that Arkansans consider doing so when returning from travel to affected areas.
Connecticut
Effective June 25, the state will require a 14-day quarantine for any visitor or resident returning from a region with a transmission rate of 10 positive tests for every 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average.
Click here for the full list.
Staying Apart, Together: A newsletter about how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic
District of Columbia
Washington, D.C. will require travelers coming to the city to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are arriving from a high-risk area on nonessential travel.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said July 24 that the self-quarantine requirement would take effect the following week. Maryland and Virginia, which border D.C., are exempt from the order, but other states that see a seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases at 10 or more per 100,000 people will be affected.
Florida
Effective Aug. 6, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded the state's 14-day quarantine rule for visitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Hawaii
On July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he was delaying the start of a program that would allow out-of-state visitors with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass quarantine by at least one month to Sept. 1.
Ige cited "uncontrolled outbreaks and surges" on the mainland as a factor in the state's decision, singling out several states with spikes, including California and Arizona, which are big sources of visitors to Hawaii.
Scratch that August trip to Hawaii: The state just extended its quarantine until Sept. 1
Illinois
As of August 4, the city of Chicago required visitors from the following states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Puerto Rico visitors must also quarantine beginning August 7.
Kansas
The state requires a 14-day quarantine for those heading to Kansas from these states:
- Arizona (between June 17 to July 27)
- Florida (on or after June 29)
Aside from certain international and cruise ship travel requirements, "anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period," according to the state's rules. People must also quarantine if they "received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19."
Kentucky
Under a new advisory announced Monday, Kentuckians who travel to nine hot spot states reporting positive testing rates equal or greater than 15% are now recommended to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine. The states included in Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s travel advisory are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.
Beshear said case clusters have been traced to residents who have recently returned from vacations or attended large gatherings such as block parties or barbecues.
Maine
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services requires travelers to the state to self-quarantine for 14 days unless they can present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt, as well as the tri-state contingent of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
Maryland
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on July 29 issued a travel advisory urging residents to avoid visiting some states with rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus.
The travel advisory applies to states with positive test rates of or higher than 10%. As of July 29, that would include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.
Hogan said if people must visit those states, they should immediately be tested upon returning to Maryland and quarantine themselves until learning the results.
Massachusetts
As of Aug. 1, everyone coming into Massachusetts must quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID-19 test result administered up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival. If the test results haven't come in before travelers get to Massachusetts, you they quarantine until the results are in.
Anyone entering the state has to fill out a travel form before entering, also as of Aug. 1. However, those traveling from lower-risk states or who meet other exemptions won't have to do so. Details here.
People who don't follow the rules could be subject to a $500 fine per day.
Nebraska
Nebraskans returning from international travel and visitors coming to the state for less than 14 days should self-quarantine for the duration of their visit. The recommendation excludes health care workers, commuters and certain other groups.The recommendation excludes health care workers, commuters and certain other groups.
New Hampshire
Under the state's "Safer at Home" guidelines, it requests – but does not require – out-of-state visitors who will be staying in New Hampshire for an extended period of time to self-quarantine for 14 days.
New Jersey
Travelers flying into New Jersey from so-called hot spot states where coronavirus is spiking will be asked to fill out a survey starting July 20.
The announcement came from state health Commissioner Judith Persichilli more than three weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy joined his counterparts in New York and Connecticut to announce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors arriving from states with high numbers of positive cases.
Keep up with the list here.
New Mexico
On June 1, the state allowed more exemptions to the state's 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone entering through an airport or anywhere from out of state. In addition to airline, military and essential workers, business travelers and those appearing pursuant to a court order do not have to quarantine.
New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state, which was the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic early on, is also requiring visitors and residents returning from from out of state to quarantine for 14 days. Check the list.
Ohio
People traveling to Ohio from states with positive COVID-19 testing rates of 15% or higher are subject to the state's new travel advisory. Stay up-to-date here.
.
Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt has not rescinded his executive order requiring people arriving on flights from the New York tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Washington state, California or Louisiana to quarantine for 14 days. Airline personnel, military, health care and emergency workers are exempt.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians should quarantine for 14 days when returning from the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The state's health department encourages those who traveled or plan to travel to an area with high coronavirus case counts to stay home for 14 days after their trips.
Rhode Island
You must self-quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Rhode Island if coming from certain states with a COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 5% (check here for the up-to-date list). You can leave quarantine if you receive a negative test result once in the state.
South Carolina
The state recommends that travelers returning from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread stay home for a period of 14 days from the date of departure.
Utah
The state asks visitors or returning residents to quarantine if they've been in high-risk areas.
Vermont
Effective June 15, "Visitors and travelers coming to Vermont by plane, bus or train ─ or those who make stops in a personal vehicle ─ must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive," the state health department said.
Visitors may either:
- Traveling by car: Quarantine in their home state for 14 days before traveling in their personal vehicle and making no stops.
- Traveling using commercial transportation or driving with stops: Quarantine for 14 days at a lodging facility in Vermont
Virginia
The state Department of Health recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for those who have traveled internationally, on a cruise ship or river boat, or to a U.S. area where COVID-19 circulated widely in the community.
West Virginia
The Bureau of Public Health's most recent COVID-19 bulletin "recommends state residents with plans to vacation in a crowded area be extremely cautious, practice social distancing and wear a face mask, and those who have traveled or are traveling to a large or crowded vacation area to self-monitor/quarantine for 14 days upon return."
Wisconsin
The Department of Health Services says that certain cities and counties in the state may subject travelers to stay at home or self-quarantine for 14 days.
Contributing: Ryan Miller, Curtis Tate, Bill Keveney, Hannah Yasharoff, Nicquel Terry Ellis, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY; Jon Campbell, New York State Team – USA TODAY Network; Reno Gazette Journal; York Daily Record; The Associated Press
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travel restrictions: The states where visitors must quarantine