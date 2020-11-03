All states prohibit 'militia extremists' and paramilitary activities. So why aren't they stopped?

WASHINGTON – "People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business. And part of my job also is to protect people. If someone is hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle."

So said Kyle Rittenhouse as he stood in front of a boarded-up building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

The 17-year-old, police said, shot three people that night – two of them fatally – as heavily armed civilians who showed up to patrol the streets of Kenosha clashed with demonstrators protesting the police shooting of another Black man. Rittenhouse is now facing homicide charges.

Rittenhouse's comments to the Daily Caller in August appears to suggest a self-assigned role of protecting people. That's illegal in Wisconsin, where the state constitution forbids armed civilians from organizing and arming themselves to assume the role of law enforcement.

In fact, all 50 states prohibit such private, military-like activities.

Still, militant groups from far-right fringes have proliferated, energized by the election of President Donald Trump, experts say.

As Trump seeks reelection, he has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that a massive voter fraud conspiracy is underway and has called on his supporters "to go into the polls and watch very carefully." Some groups have promised to do so, raising concerns among local election and law enforcement officials of voter intimidation.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that in the U.S., there were about 180 "militias" — defined by the law center as anti-government groups that engage in military-style training — active in 2019.

According to the FBI: "Many militia extremists view themselves as protecting the U.S. Constitution, other U.S. laws, or their own individual liberties. They believe that the Constitution grants citizens the power to take back the federal government by force of violence if they feel it's necessary."

That belief, legal experts say, is wrong. Here's what you need to know about laws that prohibit paramilitary groups and activities, and why they've continued to persist.

What do the laws say?

The constitutions of 48 states require the military to be under the authority of the government. This means private citizens do not have the authority to organize in a military-style fashion. Twenty-nine states also don't allow private military-like activities such as parading or conducting drills in public using firearms.

"When self-designated private militia organizations attend public rallies purportedly to keep the peace or protect the rights of protesters or counterprotesters, they likely fall within this type of prohibition, particularly if bearing arms and wearing military-style uniforms," according to Georgetown University's Institution for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, or ICAP.

In 25 states, unauthorized military activities are considered a crime. In Colorado, for example, instructing people how to use or make firearms or explosive devices with the intent of causing civil disorder is a class 5 felony.

In 17 states, laws prohibit self-appointed peacekeepers from dressing up in uniforms and assuming the role of law enforcement.

What are the common misinterpretations of the laws?

To legally justify their existence, these groups have seized on the Second Amendment, which says: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

