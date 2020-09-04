Do you need a COVID-19 test if you plan to travel? Do you still need to quarantine? What to know about the confusing rules.

When New York announced last month that Washington state residents could visit without quarantining for two weeks, Seattle-based labor lawyer Michael Subit sprang into action.

He started planning a six-day cross-country driving trip with his wife and Bernese Mountain dog to visit his elderly parents. His 91-year-old father was just discharged after four months without visitors at a Veterans Administration hospital, where he was treated for a bone infection. His mother, 83, has diabetes, survived several strokes and heart attacks and is at high risk of COVID-19.

They arrived in White Plains, New York, Tuesday night. As he traveled across the U.S., Subit kept an eye on Washington's COVID-19 rate and case count to make sure it didn't go back on New York's list of more than 30 states whose residents have to quarantine for 14 days if they visit. They drove through Montana about the time it hit New York's list, and they passed through many other states already on it, including Idaho and Indiana. New York doesn't count a state unless you spend 24 hours in it.

Michael Subit, his wife Leslie Hagin and dog, Breezy, are shown by South Dakota's Missouri River on their drive to New York to see Subit's parents.

Many states in the Northeast, where COVID-19 hit hardest early in the pandemic, have the same restrictions as the Big Apple. If Subit's parents were in Maine, however, he could have planned his trip sooner if he was tested within 72 hours of arriving and quarantined until he got negative results.

Sound confusing? It is. But states' divergent views on COVID-19 risks, the role of testing and the need for quarantine underscores the disagreement among experts and how little is known about the virus.

The already confusing patchwork of state regulations was further confounded by guideline changes last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC first said people exposed to a probable or confirmed COVID-19 patient who don’t exhibit symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”

Then, CDC Director Robert Redfield tried to clarify the change by saying, "Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get a test.”

“Everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test; the key is to engage the needed public health community in the decision with the appropriate follow-up action,” he said.

So what's a person – especially a traveling one – to do? Here are some answers.

Should I get tested?

Maybe. Most public health experts agree the priority should be on testing people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive, and some states require travelers to present a negative test. Former CDC epidemiologist and geneticist Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a University of Florida pediatrics professor, said the testing must be done quickly so those who are positive can be isolated and their contacts notified so they too can quarantine.

Returning from overseas or out of state? The CDC removes its 14-day quarantine recommendation, but some states still have them

"This is the way that other countries have controlled COVID-19 spread," she added.

High positivity rates in the U.S. suggests far more testing is still needed, said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University.

"Most parts of the country are in the double digits, so we're nowhere near doing sufficient testing," she said.

Where should I get tested?

