States offer tax breaks, funds for chance to host World Cup

  • FILE - French soccer fans watch France play Belgium in a World Cup semifinal soccer game on a gigantic screen in New York's Times Square, on July 10, 2018, in New York. U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
    1/9

    FIFA Incentives-State Governments Soccer

    FILE - French soccer fans watch France play Belgium in a World Cup semifinal soccer game on a gigantic screen in New York's Times Square, on July 10, 2018, in New York. U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Soccer fans cool off in the water as they watch a broadcast of France playing Croatia in the World Cup soccer as they attend the "Ballyhoo Boat Bash" at the Haulover Sandbar in Miami, on July 15, 2018. .S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Carle Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File0
    2/9

    FIFA Incentives-State Governments Soccer

    FILE - Soccer fans cool off in the water as they watch a broadcast of France playing Croatia in the World Cup soccer as they attend the "Ballyhoo Boat Bash" at the Haulover Sandbar in Miami, on July 15, 2018. .S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Carle Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File0
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Lincoln Financial Field is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)
    3/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - Lincoln Financial Field is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - UCLA plays Oregon during a Pac-12 NCAA college football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 11, 2014. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)
    4/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - UCLA plays Oregon during a Pac-12 NCAA college football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 11, 2014. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
    5/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Lumen Field is shown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)
    6/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - Lumen Field is shown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - FC Dallas and Toronto FC players take pitch at the newly renovated BMO Field before the start of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, May 7, 2016. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
    7/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - FC Dallas and Toronto FC players take pitch at the newly renovated BMO Field before the start of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, May 7, 2016. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under the open roof of BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Saturday, July 4, 2015. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    8/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under the open roof of BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Saturday, July 4, 2015. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Alan I. Rothenberg, chairman, president and CEO of World Cup USA 1994, holds up a card reading "Chicago Soldier Field," at a news conference in New York, March 23, 1992, where the nine sites for soccer's 1994 World Cup were announced. As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites on Thursday — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)
    9/9

    WCup 2026 Host Candidates Soccer

    FILE - Alan I. Rothenberg, chairman, president and CEO of World Cup USA 1994, holds up a card reading "Chicago Soldier Field," at a news conference in New York, March 23, 1992, where the nine sites for soccer's 1994 World Cup were announced. As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites on Thursday — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - French soccer fans watch France play Belgium in a World Cup semifinal soccer game on a gigantic screen in New York's Times Square, on July 10, 2018, in New York. U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - Soccer fans cool off in the water as they watch a broadcast of France playing Croatia in the World Cup soccer as they attend the "Ballyhoo Boat Bash" at the Haulover Sandbar in Miami, on July 15, 2018. .S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Carle Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File0
FILE - Lincoln Financial Field is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)
FILE - UCLA plays Oregon during a Pac-12 NCAA college football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 11, 2014. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)
FILE - Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
FILE - Lumen Field is shown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)
FILE - FC Dallas and Toronto FC players take pitch at the newly renovated BMO Field before the start of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, May 7, 2016. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under the open roof of BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Saturday, July 4, 2015. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
FILE - Alan I. Rothenberg, chairman, president and CEO of World Cup USA 1994, holds up a card reading "Chicago Soldier Field," at a news conference in New York, March 23, 1992, where the nine sites for soccer's 1994 World Cup were announced. As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites on Thursday — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)
SUMMER BALLENTINE and RONALD BLUM
·6 min read

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday.

The prize is a share of what FIFA expects to be more than $5 billion in short-term economic activity generated from the tournament throughout North America.

In hopes of scoring a deal, state lawmakers and city leaders are cutting sales taxes on tickets and pumping millions of dollars into stadium renovations.

Missouri is among a handful of states that preemptively passed a bill to exempt FIFA tickets from sales taxes. Kansas City-area Democratic state Sen. John Rizzo said he expects revenue generated from Kansas City hosting the event to “more than offset” any losses on sales taxes for tickets.

“There are a lot of excited soccer fans that are hoping that we can get this done,” Rizzo said. “I’m hopeful, too.”

Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remain in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

FIFA's calls for tax breaks and other funding assistance led cities including Minneapolis, Chicago and Glendale, Arizona, to drop out of the running in 2018.

Lawmakers and city officials elsewhere appear more willing to make concessions.

The Republican governors of Georgia and Florida in May signed legislation eliminating sales taxes on tickets for World Cup soccer matches.

Missouri lawmakers sent similar legislation to Republican Gov. Mike Parson last month. He has not indicated whether he'll sign it.

“I know there's probably some people out there that are like, why are we doing that?” Rizzo said. “The reason for that is in the past, there have been other places that have hiked the sales tax on the tickets just before they went on sale.”

Tickets to sporting events aren’t subject to sales tax in Ohio, although Cincinnati, which is vying to be named a host city, is among municipalities that subjects them to a local admissions tax.

Alan Rothenberg, head of World Cup USA 1994, anticipates many of the U.S. states and cities will refuse to comply with FIFA's demands for ticket tax breaks.

“I think that’s a fair assumption in most of the jurisdictions," he said. "Some of them, they may just build it into the stadium price and other things, but getting an actual waiver may be difficult. Ultimately, it just means another cost that the host committee, host city, is going to be responsible for.”

Other states and cities have either cobbled together private funding or are pulling from designated public funding set aside specifically to attract large events.

Georgia also appropriated $250,000 in the budget beginning July 1 for security if Atlanta wins a bid. Money from hotel taxes collected by the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau also could be used to support the bid.

In April, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill to increase bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and a proposed World Cup site. The bill allows borrowing of up to $600 million, up from a current cap of $235 million.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, officials have pledged $10 million for soccer-specific upgrades to Paul Brown Stadium, and another $40 million to $50 million in improvements to the 22-year-old facility have been folded into Hamilton County’s negotiations of a new contract with the NFL’s Bengals.

Private business leaders in the region also have said they are working to raise an additional $35 million to $50 million to enhance the experience for spectators.

Ohio created a special fund for luring this type of sporting event in 2019, and the most recent state budget calls for two infusions of up to $5 million into it over the next two years.

Texas also has a tax-funded program designed to help cities host major sports events, and FIFA and World Cup matches already qualify to apply for millions.

The Major Events Reimbursement Program allows hosting cities and local organizers to apply for money to cover costs related to the event, including any rights fees they have to pay. For the World Cup, organizers in Dallas and Houston could apply to the program to draw millions in tax money that would help cover any rights fees demanded by FIFA.

Other states are leaning on private funding.

In an April letter to FIFA officials, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Philadelphia Soccer 2026 has so far raised $50 million in private funding to cover the city’s hosting responsibilities, an amount he said the state would supplement.

The Denver Sports Commission’s executive director, Matthew Payne, said the city estimates it would cost $40 million to $45 million in private funds to host Cup games and that “we are about at the halfway point in that budget.”

Payne insisted no taxpayer dollars were involved in the bid — though taxpayer-funded city projects, such as renovations to Denver International Airport and ongoing road and light rail construction, did feature as selling points.

The cost estimate includes creating fan venues outside the stadium, hiring or paying for extra security and training fields for visiting teams, Payne said.

Private fundraising is heavy on corporate involvement; he declined to reveal prospective donors ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

“We feel really, really strongly that we’ll generate the dollars needed privately to provide for all elements of staging World Cup games,” Payne said. “It is doable.”

Colorado’s Legislature has appropriated no funds or acted on any legislation regarding the 2026 Cup.

The remaining U.S. areas and stadiums:

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium; Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium; Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium; Denver, Empower Field at Mile High; East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium; Houston, NRG Stadium; Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium; Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium; Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium; Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl; Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field; Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium; Seattle, Lumen Field.

——

Associated Press sports writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas and writers Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio; Jim Anderson in Denver; Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pa.; Brian Witte in Annapolis, Md.; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla. contributed to this report. Blum reported from New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

    VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Reduced to tears at a banquet on the eve of his big day, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a tinge of emotion in his voice as he accepted the honor. “I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. B

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H