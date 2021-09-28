Statement from the Superintendent: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 30, I will be joining Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians in marking the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day provides an opportunity for us to pause and reflect on the history of residential schools and the negative impact they continue to have on communities across this country.

Like many Canadians, I was shocked by the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools. While those discoveries brought the dark legacy of residential schools to the forefront this year, it is a reality that generations of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples have lived with for generations.

In reflecting upon and accepting these difficult truths together, we can start to move toward reconciliation. With this imperative in mind, I recommend reading the Summary of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

September 30 also marks Orange Shirt Day, which symbolizes the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem from Indigenous children over generations. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not meant to replace nor overshadow Orange Shirt Day, but to build on the momentum of the grassroots, Indigenous-led movement.

Although we are still coming to terms with this tragic chapter in our country's history, it's encouraging that initiatives like these are building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. Together, we can end the systemic racism that remains today as a result of assimilationist actions of the past.

As an organization, OSFI is dedicated to increasing Indigenous representation. In addition to facilitating underrepresented groups, including Indigenous peoples, to apply for positions, we are expanding our reach to more areas of the country where members of those groups reside. We are also supporting our managers to familiarize themselves with the benefits of employment equity hiring and to increase diversity on their selection boards and teams.

Story continues

On behalf of our Executive Committee, I wish you an instructive and meaningful National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Peter Routledge

Superintendent, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c4992.html